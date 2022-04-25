Britain's Got Talent fans spot padlock detail during escapologist act

25 April 2022, 10:55 | Updated: 25 April 2022, 11:13

Escapologist Andrew Basso left Britain's Got Talent viewers shocked after his act seemingly didn't go to plan.

Britain’s Got Talent is back and better than ever after two years away from our screens.

And one man that stole the show at the weekend was Andrew Basso, who left viewers with their mouths open with his escapologist act.

When Andrew walked on stage in front of a huge glass box, it became clear he was about to do something very dangerous.

Andrew Basso impressed the BGT judges
Andrew Basso impressed the BGT judges. Picture: ITV

He explained to judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams that he was about to take on the Chinese Water Torture Cell.

Inviting Heart Breakfast’s Amanda on stage with him, Andrew was put in handcuffs before explaining that he would need to escape before two minutes otherwise things would get dangerous.

But as the clock ticked, even Simon began to look a bit panicked.

"I don't like it!" host Declan Donnelly remarked, before adding: "He's run out of music!"

Alesha asked: "Is this part of the act?" and David replied: "I don't know..."

Luckily, as the time reached the three minute mark, Andrew managed to escape and gasped for air as he pulled himself out of the water.

After watching the incredible moment, one fan thought they saw the padlocks still open as they wrote on Twitter: "But the padlocks were not opened!!! #BGT."

But someone else hit back: "It’s got flaps on the top that were padlocked? That’s what he unlocked. Come on."

A third person added: "I don’t believe for one second that these escapologists are ever in any danger #bgt."

But while some were doubtful, others were amazed by the trick, as a fourth wrote: "Oh my god I was freaking out with Andrew!!!"

A fifth commented: "Why are we being traumatised with this escape act?? #BGT."

While a sixth said: "Escape artists gives me bad anxiety omg I got a cushion over my face."

Andrew wasn’t the only act who impressed viewers on Saturday, as impressionist Suzi Wild made it straight through to the next round.

The 34-year-old left the judges in hysterics with her impressions of the Queen, Janet Street-Porter, Sharon Osbourne and Kirsty Allsopp.

