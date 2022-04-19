Exclusive

Amanda Holden reveals why she pressed BGT Golden Buzzer for Greatest Showman singer

Britain’s Got Talent's Amanda Holden awarded her golden buzzer to Greatest Showman singer Loren Allred.

Britain’s Got Talent is finally back on our screens after 18 months away.

And Heart Breakfast’s Amanda Holden wasted absolutely no time pressing her Golden Buzzer as she returned as a judge of the show over the weekend.

Amanda awarded her buzzer to The Greatest Showman singer Loren Allred, who famously sang Never Enough in the smash hit movie.

The golden buzzer sends an act straight through to the live semi-finals regardless of what the other judges think.

Amanda Holden picked Loren as her Golden Buzzer BGT act. Picture: ITV

Opening up on why she chose Loren, Amanda told Jamie Theakston on Tuesday's Heart Breakfast: “I am a massive fan of the Greatest Showman, she belted out Never Enough which is my all time favourite song.

“Lauren was the voice behind the song, we don’t know her over here, she kept getting better and better.

“I thought I had to press my Golden Buzzer before Alesha (Dixon). David (Walliams) wanted to as well.”

Loran then surprised Amanda when she appeared on the show via FaceTime all the way from America.

Speaking about the moment she heard the Golden Buzzer during her performance, Loren said: “Oh my goodness, I heard the sound before I saw anything I thought I had been eliminated.

Amanda Holden picked Loren on the first day of BGT filming. Picture: ITV

“Then I saw the gold and Amanda smiling and I couldn’t believe it.

“Auditioning for BGT was make it or break it, I was very nervous, it counts as one of my most favourite memories of my whole life.”

Loren’s performance had the whole audience on their feet, and got a standing ovation from all four judges.

Simon Cowell said: “This is so well-deserved because seeing somebody else sing that song in that movie and not have the recognition of doing one of the most incredible vocals ever.

“Now for you to reveal yourself to the world – it was actually one of the most incredible audition moments I’ve ever experienced.

“Timing in life is everything, and maybe this is your moment now.”

As Loren walked off the stage in shock, Alesha said: |Amanda’s so clever because I was so ready to do that”.

