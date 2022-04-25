Exclusive

Britain's Got Talent star Suzi Wild's impressions leave Heart Breakfast's Jamie and Amanda in hysterics

25 April 2022, 10:04 | Updated: 25 April 2022, 10:05

Suzi Wild appeared on Heart Breakfast today after her audition aired on BGT over the weekend.

Britain's Got Talent star Suzi Wild made us all laugh over the weekend with her incredible impressions.

And the comedian was back on amazing form this morning when she appeared on Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden.

The 34-year-old left Jamie and Amanda in hysterics with her impressions of the Queen, Janet Street-Porter, Sharon Osbourne and Kirsty Allsopp.

She even created a double act with BGT judge Amanda as they both gave their best Lorraine Kelly impressions.

You can watch the full chat in the player above.

Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden

