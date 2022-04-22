Britain's Got Talent star Connie Talbot is unrecognisable 15 years after the show

Connie Talbot appeared on Britain's Got Talent in 2007. Picture: Shutterstock/Instagram/Connie Talbot

Connie Talbot was just six when she finished in second place to Paul Potts on Britain's Got Talent.

Connie Talbot was one of the first ever Britain's Got Talent contestants, and finished as runner-up in the first ever series of the show.

She was just six years old when she sang Over the Rainbow in her 2007 audition, and she ended up coming in second place to opera singer Paul Potts.

Connie, who is now 21 years old and still working as a musician, and regularly posts selfies to her 300,000 Instagram followers.

Connie finished in second place in the first ever series of Britain's Got Talent. Picture: Shutterstock

Birmingham-born Connie released her first album, named Over the Rainbow, six months after appearing on BGT, and it sold 250,000 copies. She also released a Christmas album the following year.

Her last single, named 'I would' was released in 2020.

Connie previously reflected on her time on the show during an appearance on Loose Women.

She told the ITV show she hadn’t been “upset” about not winning the show, particularly when then-judge Piers

Morgan hailed her “the best six-year-old singer” he had ever seen.

Connie also said she finds it embarrassing watching her performances back, saying: "I was like ‘oh, God, don’t show that’.

"When I hear that chipmunk voice … I sounded like a chipmunk.

"I think I was too little – I just wanted to go on the show and I just kept saying I want a good show for Simon, it was the first time.

"I wasn’t upset by it at all."