Britain’s Got Talent viewers 'work out' The Phantom chalk trick

Fans of Britain's Got Talent are convinced they know how The Phantom did their chalk trick.

Britain's Got Talent was finally back this weekend after 18 months away.

And the first episode was definitely action packed, as invisible magicians The Phantom called on BGT judge and Heart Breakfast presenter Amanda Holden to take part.

One moment saw the balloon she was holding randomly burst, before she was then asked to pick an item out of the ‘lost property box’.

Amanda was then asked to place a piece of chalk on a board and The Phantom wrote out the word 'keys' on the board.

Amanda Holden took part in a Britain's Got Talent trick. Picture: ITV

She then lifted the cloth to show that the item she had chosen at the beginning was a pair of keys.

Clearly baffled by the whole thing, David Walliams realised the keys were his, with a pre-recorded video showing an invisible person stealing them from his dressing room.

Despite the amazing show, some fans think they have worked out how the chalk was written by an ‘invisible’ Phantom.

"Chalk is a magnet," said one person, while someone else agreed: "Chalkboard with magnetic track behind it and a magnet in the chalk - they filmed the scene in Matilda the same way.”

Britain's Got Talent viewers 'worked out' The Phantom's trick. Picture: ITV

Another person said: “Mini magnet put into the chalk with the other part of the magnet behind the board with a remote controlled motor inside it. At least that's how my uncle does it, he's a local magician.”

A fourth suggested: “If we see it back it looks like keys were written on the board before the phantom did it.”

Elsewhere in the show, Amanda awarded her Golden Buzzer to The Greatest Showman singer Loren Allred, who famously sang Never Enough in the smash hit movie.

Alesha Dixon was impressed with The Phantom. Picture: ITV

The golden buzzer sends an act straight through to the live semi-finals regardless of what the other judges think.

Opening up on why she chose Loren, Amanda told Jamie Theakston on Tuesday's Heart Breakfast: “I am a massive fan of the Greatest Showman, she belted out Never Enough which is my all time favourite song.”

“Lauren was the voice behind the song, we don’t know her over hear, she kept getting better and better.

“I thought I had to press my Golden Buzzer before Alesha (Dixon). David wanted to as well.”