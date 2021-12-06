Britain's Got Talent child star from Stavros Flatley is going to be a dad

6 December 2021, 14:46 | Updated: 6 December 2021, 14:49

A congratulations is in order...
A congratulations is in order... Picture: Instagram/Shutterstock
Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

Lagi Demetriou is now 25 years old and expecting a baby with his fiancee.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In news that's made us feel absolutely ancient, the little boy from Britain's Got Talent act Stravros Flatley is now all grown up and expecting a child of his own.

Lagi Demetriou shot to fame with his dad Demi in the 2009 series of the ITV show, where they made the final and won the hearts of the nation with their hilarious dance act.

Now 25 years old, Lagi recently announced on TikTok that he and his fiancee Annika Crawford are expecting their first baby together.

Annika and Lagi have been together for five years
Annika and Lagi have been together for five years. Picture: Instagram/Lagi Flatley

He shared a montage video of the couple together, which was set to James Arthur’s song Say You Won’t Let Go. It ended with Annika cradling a baby bump.

Lagi captioned the adorable clip: "To another new chapter with my beautiful wife to be ❤️ I love you @neekzs."

The couple, who are living in Paphos in Cyprus, have been together for five years, and they got engaged on New Year's Eve 2020.

Stavros Flatley competed on BGT in 2009
Stavros Flatley competed on BGT in 2009. Picture: Shutterstock

Demi was just 12 years old when he auditioned for Britain's Got Talent, with the act being described by Simon Cowell as his favourite dance act ever.

They ended up coming fourth behind saxophonist Julian Smith, Susan Boyle and dance group Diversity, who were crowned winners.

