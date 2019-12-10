Exclusive

Lewis Capaldi reveals he auditioned for Britain's Got Talent but was rejected

By Mared Parry

The singer spoke exclusively on Heart Breakfast with Jamie and Amanda and revealed the shocking details.

Lewis Capaldi has revealed he auditioned for Britain's Got Talent back in the day, but wasn't successful and was rejected by producers before having a chance to impress the judges.

After speaking about Susan Boyle and the fact he attended the same school as she did in West Lothian on Heart Breakfast earlier today, Amanda asked the star: "You never came on Britains Got Talent did you?"

The star spoke on Heart Breakfast with Jamie and Amanda. Picture: Heart

Expecting a straight no, both she and Jamie were gobsmacked when Lewis, 23, replied with: "I did go on Britain's Got Talent, I went to the auditions, I sang White Blank Page by Mumford and Sons."

He "They [BGT producers] said to me 'that was so great we loved that', I said 'thank you so much for saying that', and then I got a phone call saying 'Lewis, that was great we're gonna put it through, we're gonna try and hurry it through'".

It seemed like Lewis was going to get his big break and a chance to perform in front of the judges, but then he added: "and then I never received another phonemail again!"

Amanda's been a judge on BGT since it started in 2007. Picture: ITV

Both Jamie and Amanda were shocked by the news that the international chart-topper was rejected from the ITV show, with Jamie exclaiming "AMANDA!" and his co-host adding in disbelief "OMG we turned down Lewis Capaldi?!".

After this the hilarious 'Before You Go' singer-songwriter joked: "They said to me, 'Amanda Holden saw your audition tape and she hates you.'"

He continued to joke about what producers told him: "She hates you on a molecular level, she despises you".

Both Jamie and Amanda found the whole exchange hilarious, with Jamie quipping "she's a great judge of talent that one, she can spot a star a mile off!"