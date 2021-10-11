Britain's Got Talent child star Jack Carroll unrecognisable eight years after audition

11 October 2021, 13:47

Jack Carroll appeared on BGT when he was 14
Jack Carroll appeared on BGT when he was 14. Picture: PA/Instagram

Jack Carroll, who appeared in BGT when he was 14 years old in 2013, won the hearts of the nation with his hilarious stand-up routine.

Britain's Got Talent child star Jack Carroll looks unrecognisable eight years after appearing on the show.

Comedian Jack, who has cerebral palsy, was just 14 years old when he did his first audition, and he has since pursued a successful acting career.

He appeared on the seventh series of the show, finishing as runner-up after impressing the judges and viewers with his impressive stand-up routine.

Since the show, Jack - who is now 22 - has appeared in shows like Big School, Doctors, 4 O'Clock Club, Eaten by Lions, The Dog Ate My Homework, and Sam & Mark's Big Friday Wind-up.

He has also continued his stand-up work on shows like Sunday Night at the Palladium, Live at the Apollo and Jason Manford's It's a Funny Old Week.

He also recently appeared on an episode of Complaints Department with Jason Manford, Sara Pascoe and Dane Baptiste.

Jack will also be appearing in an upcoming stage show called Cured, which will open in Liverpool next year.

In the show, he will play an atheitst with a disability who joins a joins a Church trip to France to try and get closer to a girl he likes.

