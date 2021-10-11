Dad-of-five wins incredible £3million mansion with £25 prize draw ticket

11 October 2021, 10:08 | Updated: 11 October 2021, 10:12

The couple won the incredible house in a charity prize draw
Glen Elmy won the £3million seafront mansion after paying just £25 for a charity draw ticket.

A dad-of-five won an incredible £3million mansion compete with an infinity pool for just £25.

Glen Elmy, 54, from Walsall, was handed the keys to the stunning seafront pad in Devon after entering the fourth Omaze Million Pound House Draw back in August.

He spotted the draw on TV, and decided to buy a £25 ticket bundle.

Glen, who works as an operation director at Castings PLC, is now the proud owner of the mansion, which comes complete with five double bedrooms, six bathrooms, an infinity pool and incredible panoramic views of the ocean from its clifftop location.

The house comes complete with an incredible infinity pool
The house is situated on the North Devon coast within Exmoor National Park, 11 miles from the market town Barnstaple.

Glen currently lives with his wife Debbie, 60, and dog Bailey in their four-bedroom house in Walsall, where they have been living for 26 years.

They share five children between them including Sam, Luke, 20, Laura, 33, Chris, 32, and Shelly, 29.

The couple have three grandchildren and a fourth on the way – meaning they’ll have plenty of family members to fill up their new luxury pad.

Glen and Debbie intend to keep the house
Glen has revealed that he plans to live in the property, which comes fully paid for, including stamp duty and legal fees.

He said: “I’m totally gobsmacked, the only thing we’ve ever won before was three pounds at a Bingo night on holiday.

“We absolutely love the house – if I could have designed one from scratch, it would look just like this. It’s like something from a Bond film!

“We will be keeping it as there’s no other house like it in the country - so why would we want to sell it?

“My wife Debbie lost her father to Covid this year and our youngest son was made redundant last week, so winning this house is just what the family needed, it’s life changing for all of us.

The seafront house is situated in Devon
“This house is so spectacular we’re going to enjoy our first family holiday for two years right here. I don’t think we’d find a better place anywhere else in the world!”

As well as making Glen an instant millionaire, the draw raised £1 million for the NSPCC’s Childline.

Childline Founder and President Dame Esther Rantzen said: “We are extremely grateful to Omaze and all those who have taken part for their fantastic support.

“Childline saves and transforms the lives of children who desperately need us – and this stunning total will be crucial in ensuring that we can continue to reach out to the young people who rely upon us.”

Glen added: “I think the partnership between Omaze and Childline is a brilliant idea as it’s raising money to help the charity keep doing the incredible work they do to help children when they need it the most.”

James Oakes, SVP International at Omaze said: “We’re thrilled that Glen and his family got to help out a charity that means a lot to them, and are just as delighted that this campaign helped to raise £1,000,000 for NSPCC’s Childline in the process.”

