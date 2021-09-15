Rundown house undergoes Cinderella-style transformation and it looks magical

A house has become a social media star in its own right after undergoing an incredible renovation.

Design company @2Bdesignbuild shared the amazing transformation on TikTok, revealing how they managed to turn a rundown building into a Disney fan’s dream.

In the video, the little home can be seen looking a little outdated and in need of some serious TLC.

This house in Toronto has had a makeover
And it’s fair to say the house got a lot more than that, after it was given a three storey makeover with a huge extension.

From the outside, the building looks totally different with the front painted cream and black, complete with big windows and a balcony.

As we are taken inside, it is designed immaculately with beautiful chandeliers hanging from the ceilings.

In the kitchen, there are marble countertops and beautifully shiny cupboards, as well as a huge dining table and chairs.

Amazing stairs can be seen leading up to the open plan first floor, with bright and light bedrooms with immaculately designed bathrooms.

The house had an incredible Disney makeover
See inside this incredible home
With mirrored cupboards and views to die for, we are busy dreaming of moving into this stunning home.

@2Bdesignbuild simply captioned the video: "Cinderella story."

It has now been liked more than one million times on TikTok and received more than 13,000 comments.

One person wrote: "The new house is gorg,” while another said: "I AM FLOORED."

The house is nestled in a quiet historical street in the heart of the coveted Trinity-Bellwoods and Ossington village in Toronto in Canada.

Unsurprisingly, it was on the market for a whopping $3.7million, or £2.7million.

The bedrooms is incredible
The kitchen looks amazing
A description on the 2bdesignbuild website reads: “What's the result when a new build in an unbeatable location is meticulously designed from the ground up, selecting only the finest finishes, such as a striking floating staircase, an ingenious "hidden" kitchen and ultra-modern bifold doors that transform the entire living space into an indoor-outdoor paradise in an instant?

“A timeless neoclassical design with a spectacular blend of Parisian charm and modern luxury that inspires you to live out your best life.

“Step into this sophisticated, bright space that reflects all of the elegance of a French chateau; with grandeur-scale, crown-topped 11-foot ceilings and a breathtaking master suite floor with a large terrace overlooking Toronto's skyline."

When can we move in?

