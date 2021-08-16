Toby Carvery offers fry up buffet with Yorkshire puddings... filled up with baked beans

Would you eat your breakfast baked beans like this? Picture: Toby Carvery / Alamy

By Heart reporter

If you thought Yorkshire puddings were just for Sunday roasts, seeing them dished up with a fried breakfast might blow your mind...

Over the years there have been all sorts of tasty additions to a traditional fry up (we are looking at you halloumi), but is adding a Yorkshire pudding in to the mix a step too far?

The munch maestros at Toby Carvery seem to think not, as the moreish battered treats are at the heart of their breakfast buffets.

They shared a video of a hungry diner loading up their plate one morning - and we were 50/50 impressed and unsure by the presence of a giant Yorkie.

In the clip, the Yorkshire pud is put on the plate first, before other staples like bacon and sausages are added.

There is a dish of 'home fries' - fried potato cubes with egg and bacon - plus cooked tomatoes, fried eggs and hash browns.

Read now: Greggs launches vegan breakfast baguette

Toby Carvery are synonymous with their all day roast dinner buffets. Picture: Alamy

And of course, as this is the UK, there's a vat of baked beans glistening under the hot lamp, ready and waiting to be scooped up and gently scattered on to the plate.

Only in the video, the beans are generously scooped in to the Yorkshire pudding.

It's definitely a very unusual way to serve beans, and by putting them in to the Sunday dinner side dish rather than an actual bowl, you'll definitely save on washing up.

But not all food fans were convinced by the unusual serving suggestion.

The breakfast buffets are really popular, and Toby Carvery advises people to book in advance. Picture: Alamy

One wrote: "I'm absolutely gobsmacked and appalled that people are eating beans in a Yorkshire pudding. Can't even cope with the thought of it."

However most people were more outraged that the diner hadn't put enough food on their plate, with one astounded follower asking, "Who just takes one hash brown?" prompting the @TobyCarvery team to reassure everyone that their buffet is unlimited self-service.