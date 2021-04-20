Greggs launch vegan baguette and breakfast sandwich after sausage roll success
20 April 2021, 12:31 | Updated: 20 April 2021, 12:46
Greggs will launch the Vegan Sausage Breakfast Roll and Vegan Ham and Cheeze Baguette in a small number of shops in the coming weeks.
Greggs has announced plans to launch two incredible new vegan products to their expanding plant-based range.
The exciting news comes just over two years after Greggs launched their now-legendary sausage roll.
Read more: Vegan recipes for classic British dishes: 'Fish' and Chips, Full English, and scrambled 'egg' tofu
At the time, the pastry caused quite the stir (see: Piers Morgan calling it a 'gastronomic appropriation'), but it has since shut down all criticism by becoming one of the chain's most popular products.
The sausage roll proved such a hit with customers that Greggs launched a Vegan Steak Bake and vegan doughnut - and they've now expanded their plant-based range even more.
In one of the most exciting pieces of news we've heard in weeks, they will be rolling out two new products - a Vegan Ham and Cheeze Baguette and Vegan Sausage Breakfast Roll.
Greggs have confirmed that these will be trialled in a small number of stores in the next few weeks, with a view to launch nationwide later in 2021.
Read more: The best vegan cheese to buy in the UK
A spokesperson told Heart.co.uk: "Over the coming weeks we’ll be trialling our delicious Vegan Ham and Cheeze Baguette and Vegan Sausage Breakfast Roll in a very small number of shops, with a wider launch planned for later in the year."
The Vegan Sausage Breakfast Roll will cost £1.90,. and will be made with Quorn mycoprotein.
The Vegan Ham and Cheeze Baguette will be £2.95, and made from Quorn mycoprotein and mature Cheddar flavour slices.
NOW READ:
Vegan launches 2021: All the exciting new products arriving this year