Greggs launch vegan baguette and breakfast sandwich after sausage roll success

20 April 2021, 12:31

Greggs are adding two new vegan products to their range
Greggs are adding two new vegan products to their range. Picture: Greggs/PA
Greggs will launch the Vegan Sausage Breakfast Roll and Vegan Ham and Cheeze Baguette in a small number of shops in the coming weeks.

Greggs has announced plans to launch two incredible new vegan products to their expanding plant-based range.

The exciting news comes just over two years after Greggs launched their now-legendary sausage roll.

At the time, the pastry caused quite the stir (see: Piers Morgan calling it a 'gastronomic appropriation'), but it has since shut down all criticism by becoming one of the chain's most popular products.

The sausage roll proved such a hit with customers that Greggs launched a Vegan Steak Bake and vegan doughnut - and they've now expanded their plant-based range even more.

In one of the most exciting pieces of news we've heard in weeks, they will be rolling out two new products - a Vegan Ham and Cheeze Baguette and Vegan Sausage Breakfast Roll.

The new baguette will cost £2.95
The new baguette will cost £2.95. Picture: Greggs

Greggs have confirmed that these will be trialled in a small number of stores in the next few weeks, with a view to launch nationwide later in 2021.

The Sausage Breakfast Roll will join their expanding vegan range
The Sausage Breakfast Roll will join their expanding vegan range. Picture: Greggs

A spokesperson told Heart.co.uk: "Over the coming weeks we’ll be trialling our delicious Vegan Ham and Cheeze Baguette and Vegan Sausage Breakfast Roll in a very small number of shops, with a wider launch planned for later in the year."

The Greggs Vegan Sausage Roll was launched in 2019
The Greggs Vegan Sausage Roll was launched in 2019. Picture: PA

The Vegan Sausage Breakfast Roll will cost £1.90,. and will be made with Quorn mycoprotein.

The Vegan Ham and Cheeze Baguette will be £2.95, and made from Quorn mycoprotein and mature Cheddar flavour slices.

