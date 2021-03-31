Vegan launches 2021: All the exciting new products arriving this year

The best new vegan products 2021. Picture: Getty/Mercer Amsterdam/Lady Showbiz/Tofuture/Wild/Hotel Chocolat/Bio&Me

Are you ready to go animal-free? From make-up, to food, to clothes, here's the best new vegan products on the market.

Over lockdown, the demand for vegan products seems to have soared, with supermarket chains reporting an increase in the sale of plant-based products.

So, if you’re looking at reducing your meat intake and buying more sustainable fashion and beauty products, we have a list of all the exciting new vegan products this year.

Vegan food and drink launches 2021

Bio&Me Granola

Bio&Me Granola. Picture: Bio&Me

Bio&Me's new granola features 15 plant based ingredients that help maintain a healthy, happy gut.

What’s more, it tastes delicious, with a soft, biscuity crunch, making it the perfect breakfast bowl or afternoon snack.

Buy now: £3.70 from Sainsbury’s

LoveRaw's Cream Wafer Bar

LoveRaw's new Cream Wafer Bar. Picture: LoveRaw

Why not try the world's first vegan WHITE hazelnut cream filled wafer bar from LoveRaw?

The bar is made from LoveRaw’s very own branded white chocolate and contains no palm oil and no dairy.

Buy from April 1: £1.69 from Holland & Barrett, Amazon and LoveRaw

Aldi’s Vegan Hot Dogs

Aldi has a whole range of new vegan BBQ products launching this summer, including Veggie-babs, No-Chicken Roatings Joints, Meatless Burgers and our favourite, the Vegan Hot Dogs.

Buy from May 2: £1.49 Pack of 12 from Aldi

Grated Mozzarella Style Sheese

Grated Mozzarella Style Sheese. Picture: Sheese

Foreign holidays might be off the cards for now, but you can transport yourself to Italy with Sheese’s Mozzarella style cheese.

Perfect for your favourite pizza or pasta dish, it has a mild creamy taste.

Buy now: £2.50 from Waitrose and Sainsbury’s

Hello Spring Vegan Afternoon Tea for Two with Piglet's Pantry

Hello Spring Vegan Afternoon Tea for Two with Piglet's Pantry. Picture: Buyagift

If you’re in need of a sweet treat but can’t make it to your favourite restaurant right now, you can bring these delicious vegan nibbles to your door.

Created by Piglet’s Pantry, their Afternoon Tea includes fluffy scones with whipped vegan butter and strawberry jam, a selection of sweet treats and spring vegetable savouries.

Buy now: £40 from Buyagift

Cauldron Greek-Style Cubes in Mediterranean Herbs

Cauldron Greek-Style Cubes in Mediterranean Herbs. Picture: Cauldron

These cubes will give the added flavour to your summer dishes and are infused with the delicious flavours of basil and oregano.

Made from organic and sustainable soya beans, as well as coming in 100% recyclable packaging, the new Greek-Style cubes are also environmentally friendly.

Buy from April 14: £2.50 from Waitrose

Tofu Press from Tofuture

Tofu Press from Tofuture. Picture: Tofuture

This tofu press transforms the taste and texture of tofu by removing the excess water.

Instead of spending hours pressing tofu with heavy tins and books, this clever contraption squeezed the water out of tofu prior to cooking, making it perfect healthy roasting, grilling and baking.

Buy now: £23.99 from Lakeland, Amazon and Tofuture

Krispy Kreme Vegan Doughnut

Krispy Kreme Vegan Doughnut. Picture: Krispy Kreme

Inspired by the iconic Original Glazed launched in 1937 - the new Original Glazed Vegan doughnut tastes just as good.

It also has the same light and fluffy texture as the original and is available to order now.

Buy now: Visit their website for more information

The Brook Delivery Meal Kits

The Brook Delivery Meal Kits. Picture: The Brook

The Brook have launched their plant based meal delivery kits, delivering restaurant quality food direct to your door.

Try from their range of delicious dishes including Seafood cakes, Mac and Cheese and Coconut Dhal.

Buy now: For more information visit The Brook's website

Hotel Chocolat’s Vegan selection

Hotel Chocolat’s Vegan selection. Picture: Hotel Chocolat

Hotel Chocolat has the ultimate vegan selection to make your mouth water this year.

Their Vegan Sleekster has a delicious selection of 33 chocolates with pralines, truffles, caramels and batons.

Their 45% Nutmilk Chocolate Batons are finely milled hazelnuts, while their classic hot chocolate is not too bitter and not too sweet.

Buy now: Prices from £7 from Hotel Chocolat

Soupologie 'Foodologie' Meal Pots

Soupologie 'Foodologie' Meal Pots. Picture: Soupologie

The family behind British soup brand Soupologiehave just launched their first range of 'Foodologie' vegan meal pots.

There are five tasty flavours including a Bountiful Burrito Bowl and a Super-Charged Chilli Verde.

Buy now: £2.40 from Tesco

Vegan beauty and fashion launches 2021

Brow HQ Skinny Pencil

Brow HQ Skinny Pencil. Picture: Brow HQ

Brow HQ have recently released their skinny pencil with a design allowing the finest hair-stroke and detail.

As well as being vegan friendly and cruelty free, it can be used to create hair-strokes and fluffy brows.

Buy now: £15 from Brow HQ

Herbal Essences Vegan Essence of Life

Herbal Essences Vegan Essence of Life. Picture: Herbal Essences

Herbal Essences' new PETA Vegan and Cruelty Free formula is ‘good for your hair, spirit and planet’.

Their collection includes a hair mask, hair mist and oil concentration which are the perfect antidote to dry, damaged and lifeless hair.

Buy now: Prices starting at £4.50 from Superdrug

Lady Showbiz nail polish

Lady Showbiz nail polish. Picture: Lady Showbiz

Lady Showbiz has released their top seasonal polishes which are all vegan and cruelty free.

Colours include Pastels, Neutral tones and Sunset Shades perfect for the warmer months.

Buy now: £12.00 from Lady Showbiz

Padded Shaper Bra by Boody

Padded Shaper Bra by Boody. Picture: Boody

Boody’s bra range is made from organically-grown bamboo, making it sustainable, high-quality, comfortable and affordable.

They offer a range of underwear styles for women including these Shaper Bras which are available in sizes XS through to XL.

Buy now: £19.95 from Boody

Trainers by Mercer Amsterdam

Trainers by Mercer Amsterdam. Picture: Mercer Amsterdam

Mercer Amsterdam has a new lowtop trainer style which are ‘inspired by on-court tennis sneakers from the early 70’s.’

They are made with On-Micro® which is a waterproof and breathable vegan material that reproduces the characteristics of natural cowhide in a microfiber.

Buy now: £195 from Mercer Amsterdam

Serenity Pyjama Set by Fox and Taylor

Serenity Pyjama Set by Fox and Taylor. Picture: Fox & Taylor

Fox and Taylor has a new vegan silk serenity range which includes a high waisted wide leg pyjama pant and matching morning mantra sleep-T in organic cotton.

The eco pyjama set is packaged in a reusable eco cotton bag, making it the perfect gift to yourself or your loved ones.

Buy now: £55.00 from Fox and Taylor

Refillable Deodorant by Wild

Refillable Deodorant by Wild. Picture: Wild

Natural deodorant brand Wild comprises a refillable deodorant system with a fresh range of improved scents.

These are all vegan-friendly, eco-friendly and free from nasties such as aluminium salts, parabens and phthalates.

Their new Jasmine and Mandarin Blossom scent has sparkling top notes of mandarin zest as well as ‘the botanical bloom of delicate jasmine flowers’.

Buy now: Starting from £5 per refill from Wild