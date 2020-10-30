The best vegan cheese to buy in the UK

The best vegan cheese available to buy in the UK. Picture: Getty/various

Where can you buy vegan cheese that tastes good? And do any of them melt? Here are the best brands available to buy in the UK.

It's now easier than ever to follow a plant-based diet, with everything from milk and yogurt to wine and Prosecco readily available for vegans.

One thing that has been a notoriously tricky food to recreate has been cheese, with some early vegan versions less than up to scratch with those missing dairy.

However, in the last couple of years, the vegan cheese market has skyrocketed - with some absolutely incredible options available to buy at mainstream shops and supermarkets.

To celebrate World Vegan Day on Saturday 1 November, here are our picks of the best.

Violife

Violife sells an incredible range of unbelievably delicious vegan cheese, many of which are dead-ringers for the real thing.

Violife sell a range of delicious vegan cheeses. Picture: Violife

One thing that's tricky to replicate in vegan cheese its its ability to melt - but Violife has created delicious melty cheeses that are perfect for pizzas and Mac 'n' cheese.

Their range features everything from mild cheddar to Greek-style, and they are this year once again selling their festive platters, perfect for vegans who miss Christmas cheese boards.

Violife festive platter. Picture: Violife

Violife is available at a number of stockists, including M&S, Morrisons, Ocado, Tesco, Spar and Booths stores.

Visit their website for more information.

Follow Your Heart

Follow Your Heart's incredible range also do an amazing job of replicating the meltiness of normal cheese.

Their Mozzarella and Medium Cheddar slices are just perfect added to pizzas and lasagne, and their spicy Pepper Jack cheese is ideal added to nachos or quesadillas.

It's available to buy at Tesco, Ocado, Whole Foods Market, Planet Organic, The Vegan Kind and other natural food stores.

Visit their website for more information.

This Is Not Cheese Sauce

This Is Not Cheese Sauce. Picture: Whole Foods Market

Whole Foods Market's This Is Not Cheese Sauce is perfect for both sweet and savoury dishes, and costs just £3.29.

Visit their website for more information.

Sheese

Vegan Sheese sell a variety of cream cheeses. Picture: Sheese

Sheese sell a range of vegan cheeses, including cream cheese, mature cheddar and blue french style.

Visit their website for more information.

Green Vie

Green Vie. Picture: Green Vie

Green Vie's extensive range includes mozzarella, cheddar, and Gouda.

The cheeses are enriched with B12 and free from palm oil.

Visit their website for more information.

I Am Nut OK

I Am Nut OK. Picture: I Am Nut OK

If you're planning a cheese and wine night, look no further than I Am Nut OK's incredible range of artisan cheeses.

They sell unbelievable plant-based flavours like smoky charcoal, black truffle and smoky and spicy cream cheese, all of which are available online.

Visit their website for more information.

