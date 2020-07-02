The best vegan ice cream you can buy from UK supermarkets

The best vegan ice cream you can buy in the UK. Picture: Getty/various

By Polly Foreman

Vegan ice cream is having an absolute moment right now - here are our picks of the best options on the UK high street.

Vegan desserts used to be limited to sorbet or a sad fruit salad, but there's been an explosion of plant-based puddings in the last few years.

One of these is ice-cream - and there are now a whole host of dairy-free versions of the beloved frozen sweet treat on the market.

Read more: The best canned alcoholic drinks for summer 2020: cocktails, hard seltzers, wine and more

The weather may have been *slightly* confusing in recent weeks, but bookies have predicted a July heatwave could be upon us - meaning there's no better time to stock up.

Here are our picks of the best.

Read more: Vegan BBQ and picnic ideas: The best meat free foods to try this summer

Northern Bloc

Vegan Strawverry & Yuzu. Picture: Northern Bloc

Northern Bloc are all all-natural additive-free ice cream brand known for its bold flavours.

With its incredible creamy texture and taste, you'd never know it was vegan.

Northern Bloc is available to buy at Co-op, Ocado, Morrisons.

Click here to visit their website.

Oatly

Vanilla. Picture: Oatly

Oatly have been busy taking the world by storm with their incredible range of oat milks, and they've now turned their attention to ice cream.

The oat-based product comes in strawberry, vanilla, salted caramel and more, and are available to buy from supermarkets including Tesco and Ocado.

They cost between £4.20 and £4.50 for a tub.

Click here to visit their website.

Jude's vegan range

Vegan salted caramel. Picture: Jude's

While Jude's is a dairy ice cream brand, they have just launched a vegan range that includes the oat-based Vanilla Bean and Salted Caramel, as well as a low-calorie coconut-based Chocolate.

You can buy the tubs from Sainsbury's.

They cost £4.50 a tub.

Click here to visit their website.

Oppo Brothers

Very AlmondBerry. Picture: Oppo Brothers

Low-calorie ice-cream brand Oppo Brothers have just launched a low-calorie vegan range - including Simply the Zest and Very Almondberry.

You can buy the ice cream from Ocado.

They cost £4.50 a tub.

Click here to visit their website.

Booja Booja

Caramel Pecan Praline. Picture: Booja Booja

Booja Booja is a vegan brand that makes truffles and incredibly creamy ice cream.

Their range comes in six flavours, and they are available to buy from Waitrose.

Click here to visit their website.

ROAR

Hazelnut Chocolate Cookie. Picture: ROAR

RØAR's ice-creams are made from high quality plant-based ingredients, including Hazelnut, Coconut and Chocolate.

You can buy the range from Tesco.

Click here to visit their website.

NOW READ:

Vegan snacks UK: Best healthy treats and plant-based products to buy on the high street