The best canned alcoholic drinks for summer 2020: cocktails, hard seltzers, wine and more

The best canned drinks to buy for 2020. Picture: Getty/Various

All the best alcoholic drinks in a can: wine, cocktails, hard seltzers and more.

Despite the *slightly* unfortunate weather we've experienced over the last few days, summer 2020 is still firmly upon us.

Forecasters have predicted that the hot weather is set to return later this week, meaning many of us will be planning BBQs, garden parties and picnics (while of course adhering to social distancing guidelines).

If you are having people from outside your household over for a garden get-together during lockdown, canned drinks are a great way to minimise the washing up and avoid sharing glasses.

And, luckily for us, sanned alcoholic drinks are having a serious moment right now - here are our picks of the best.

Canned wine - Nice Drinks

Canned wine - Nice drinks. Picture: Nice drinks

If you think the idea of canned wine sounds questionable at best (and, we admit, so did we), you'll be pleasantly surprised by just how high quality some on the market are.

Nice drinks come in three flavours - Sauvignon Blanc, Merlot and Pale Rosé - and they taste amazing.

They cost £36 for a box of 12 cans.

Visit their website.

Canned wine - ZÜ

ZÜ canned drink. Picture: ZÜ

ZÜ is a premium canned wine from the Kamptal wine region in the northwest of Vienna.

They cost £5.50 per 250ml can.

Visit their wesbsite.

Canned cocktail - VIN CROWD

Botanical Spritz. Picture: VIN CROWD

These delicious (and low-calorie!) spritzers come in botanical, white and pink varieties - and all are 100 per cent vegan as well.

They cost £2.25 per can.

Click here to buy.

Canned wine spritzer - The Uncommon

Canned wine spritzer. Picture: The Uncommon

These English wine spritzers are worth buying for the gorgeous packaging alone - and their quirky designs are sure to impress your BBQ guests.

The spritzers are created using sustainably made English wine, and they taste absolutely delicious.

They cost £4.49 per can.

Visit their website.

Canned cocktail - Lidl

Lidl sell a range of very affordable canned cocktails - including Rhubarb and Ginger and Pink gin.

They cost just £1.19 each.

Visit their website.

Canned cocktail - Aldi

Aldi also have a range of cheap canned drinks, including Plum & Pink Grapefruit Gin with Tonic, Traditional Gin with Berries and Tonic, and Chilli & Ginger Gin with Ginger Ale.

They cost £1.19 per can.

Visit their website.

Canned G&T - Adnams

Canned G&T. Picture: Adnams

Adnams brewary last year launched a range of delicious pink gin and tonic cans. They are made with Adnams Copper House Dry Gin mixed with their own tonic, plus fresh raspberry, hibiscus and juniper.

They cost £21.99 for 12 x 250ml cans.

Visit their website.

Canned hard seltzer - White Claw

Hard seltzer. Picture: White Claw

If you haven't yet heard of hard seltzers, you can bet they're about to become your new obsession.

The US-import is a gluten-free, low calorie alcoholic sparkling water - and they're the perfect replacement for wine and beer.

They cost £2 each.

Click here to buy.

Canned cocktail - East London Liquor Co.

Rum & Ginger. Picture: East London Liquor Company

This range of cocktails come in four delicious flavours - Grapefruit Gin + Tonic, Grapefruit Gin + Tonic, Rum + Ginger, and Vodka + Rhubarb.

They cost £2.25 each.

Visit their website.

Canned G&T - Bombay Sapphire

Canned G&T. Picture: Bombay Sapphire

Popular gin brand Bombay Sapphire have recently launched these ready-made gin and tonics, and they're both simple and delicious.

They cost £2.80 a can.

Visit their website.

Canned wine - HUN

HUN rosé. Picture: HUN

These canned wines from HUN are the UK's first fairtrade and vegan wines, and they come in red, white and rosé flavours.

They cost between £2.50 and £3 for each can.

Visit their website.

