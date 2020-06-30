The best canned alcoholic drinks for summer 2020: cocktails, hard seltzers, wine and more
30 June 2020, 15:29
All the best alcoholic drinks in a can: wine, cocktails, hard seltzers and more.
Despite the *slightly* unfortunate weather we've experienced over the last few days, summer 2020 is still firmly upon us.
Forecasters have predicted that the hot weather is set to return later this week, meaning many of us will be planning BBQs, garden parties and picnics (while of course adhering to social distancing guidelines).
If you are having people from outside your household over for a garden get-together during lockdown, canned drinks are a great way to minimise the washing up and avoid sharing glasses.
And, luckily for us, sanned alcoholic drinks are having a serious moment right now - here are our picks of the best.
Canned wine - Nice Drinks
If you think the idea of canned wine sounds questionable at best (and, we admit, so did we), you'll be pleasantly surprised by just how high quality some on the market are.
Nice drinks come in three flavours - Sauvignon Blanc, Merlot and Pale Rosé - and they taste amazing.
They cost £36 for a box of 12 cans.
Canned wine - ZÜ
ZÜ is a premium canned wine from the Kamptal wine region in the northwest of Vienna.
They cost £5.50 per 250ml can.
Canned cocktail - VIN CROWD
These delicious (and low-calorie!) spritzers come in botanical, white and pink varieties - and all are 100 per cent vegan as well.
They cost £2.25 per can.
Canned wine spritzer - The Uncommon
These English wine spritzers are worth buying for the gorgeous packaging alone - and their quirky designs are sure to impress your BBQ guests.
The spritzers are created using sustainably made English wine, and they taste absolutely delicious.
They cost £4.49 per can.
Canned cocktail - Lidl
Lidl sell a range of very affordable canned cocktails - including Rhubarb and Ginger and Pink gin.
They cost just £1.19 each.
Canned cocktail - Aldi
Aldi also have a range of cheap canned drinks, including Plum & Pink Grapefruit Gin with Tonic, Traditional Gin with Berries and Tonic, and Chilli & Ginger Gin with Ginger Ale.
They cost £1.19 per can.
Canned G&T - Adnams
Adnams brewary last year launched a range of delicious pink gin and tonic cans. They are made with Adnams Copper House Dry Gin mixed with their own tonic, plus fresh raspberry, hibiscus and juniper.
They cost £21.99 for 12 x 250ml cans.
Canned hard seltzer - White Claw
If you haven't yet heard of hard seltzers, you can bet they're about to become your new obsession.
The US-import is a gluten-free, low calorie alcoholic sparkling water - and they're the perfect replacement for wine and beer.
They cost £2 each.
Canned cocktail - East London Liquor Co.
This range of cocktails come in four delicious flavours - Grapefruit Gin + Tonic, Grapefruit Gin + Tonic, Rum + Ginger, and Vodka + Rhubarb.
They cost £2.25 each.
Canned G&T - Bombay Sapphire
Popular gin brand Bombay Sapphire have recently launched these ready-made gin and tonics, and they're both simple and delicious.
They cost £2.80 a can.
Canned wine - HUN
These canned wines from HUN are the UK's first fairtrade and vegan wines, and they come in red, white and rosé flavours.
They cost between £2.50 and £3 for each can.
