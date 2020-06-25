Vegan BBQ and picnic ideas: The best meat free foods to try this summer

Vegan BBQ and picnic ideas. Picture: Cooks&Co, Fry Family Food Co and Meatless Farm

From meatless burgers, veggie sausages and vegenaise's, here's your guide to the ultimate vegan BBQ or picnic.

It’s now officially summer in the UK, which means it’s time to dig out the BBQ and get out the garden furniture.

With lockdown rules also relaxing, friends can gather in each other’s gardens for some socially distanced Al fresco dining.

But just because you choose not to eat meat and animal products, it doesn’t mean you have to miss out on juicy burgers, flavoursome sausages and all the sides imaginable.

With a bit of imagination, it’s actually really easy to create meat free meals on the barbie.

Check out our favourite vegan BBQ ideas below...

Vivera Plant Burger

Vivera plant burger. Picture: Vivera

Craving a Quarter Pounder? These delicious Vivera Plant Burgers are made from rehydrated soya and wheat protein.

It does a great job to replicate the appearance of a real meat burger, and is packed full of flavour.

Price: £2.50 from Sainsbury's

Quinoa, Beetroot and Edamame Burgers

Field Fare vegetable burger. Picture: Field Fare

These Quinoa, Beetroot & Edamame Burger by Field Fare are currently shortlisted for a Veggie Award 2020, with the winners announced in July.

Perfect for the barbecue season, these flavoursome burgers are crammed with a punchy combination of spices and a warming hint of chilli, topped with a sprinkling of pumpkin seeds.

Price: £1.10 each from Field Fare

Chicken-Style Burgers

Chicken-Style Burgers by Fry Family Food Co. Picture: Fry Family Food Co

These Chicken-Style Burgers are irresistibly tasty and made using a secret family recipe.

Fry's also make Asian Spiced Burgers for those who enjoy a little bit of zing in their vegetarian meal that have a unique and subtle South Indian flavour and a delicate blend of spices.

Price: £2.50 from Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrison’s, Iceland and Holland & Barrett

Jalapeno Griller Patties

Wicked Kitchen Jalapeno Griller Patties. Picture: Wicked Kitchin

If you're after something hot and smoky, these plant-based patties are made with blended pea protein, jalapenos and red peppers.

They are all seasoned and spiced to perfection, to give your BBQ an extra bit of flavour.

Price: £3.00 from Tesco

Heck Vegfurters

Heck Vegfurters. Picture: Heck

These Plant-Based frankfurters are made from mushroom, carrot and beetroot with a natural smoky flavour.

Heck also have a range of other vegan options perfect for the BBQ, including Meat-Free Chipolatas and vegan breakfast sausages which are packed full of protein.

Price: £2.75 for four from Sainsbury's

Meatless Farm’s sausages

The Meatless Farm and Co sausages. Picture: The Meatless Farm and Co

Whether it’s a a sizzling sausage roll for lunch or hot dog on the barbie, these plant-based sausages are perfect for every meal occasion.

This new and improved sausage recipe is made using a mix of pea protein and the finest plant-based ingredients; now with no soy.

Price: £2.50 from Sainsbury’s, Morrisons and ASDA, Ocado and Tesco

Jackfruit

Jackfruit kebab. Picture: Cooks&Co

This Jackfruit is the perfect addition to a variety of dishes and can be used to create meat free burgers.

You can also fry up the Jackfruit with spices and vegetables to create the perfect kebab for your picnic in the park.

Price £2.25 from Cooks&Co

Falafel Mix

Just Wholefoods Organic Vegan Falafel Mix. Picture: Just Wholefoods

Transport yourself to the Middle Eastern with this vegan Falafel Mix delicately spiced with cumin and coriander.

Try these falafels in a pitta pocket with a crisp salad and a drizzle of tahini sauce, or on a bed of steaming cous cous with a spicy veg stew.

Price: £1.49 from Holland and Barrett

Vegan Tortilla

Vegan Tortilla by Squeaky Bean. Picture: Squeaky Bean

If you miss a Spanish-style Tortilla, vegan food brand Squeaky Bean has launched a ready-to-eat Potato and Onion version made entirely from plants.

Packed with flavour, the Tortillas contain succulent chunks of potato and onion in a fluffy, golden chickpea base, making them perfect for picnics, tapas-style dinners or BBQs.

Price: £2 from Sainsbury's

Brioche Style Wrap

Brioche Style Wrap from Deli Kitchen. Picture: Deli Kitchen

The New Deli Kitchen Brioche Style Wrap combines the subtle sweetness of a classic French brioche, with the softness and functionality of a Mexican tortilla.

Whether you’re popping in your favourite filling for a picnic or enjoying a toasted wrap on the BBQ, Deli Kitchen’s wrap has you covered.

Price: £1.35 from Tesco

Cheese slices

Cheese slices from Follow Your Heart. Picture: Follow Your Heart

These slices are delicious melted on top of a burger on the BBQ.

Available in flavours including cheddar, gouda and mozzarella, they are made from coconut oil and totally vegan.

Price: £3.39 from Ocado, Whole Foods Market and Planet Organic

Veggie bites

ChicP's veggie bites. Picture: ChicP

ChicP's vitamin-rich Veggie Bites are a brand new snack packed with vitamins and plant-based protein.

Coming in three distinctive flavours, Sweet Potato & Rosemary, Spinach, Red Pepper & Parsley and Beetroot & Apple, each bite is dairy and nut free.

Price: £2.50 from Ocado and Wholefoods

Sweet peppers

Sweety Drop Peppers. Picture: Cooks&Co

These Red Drops from the Peruvian Amazon have a delicious sweet and sour flavour with an added kick.

They work great in summer pasta dishes as well as a topping for your salads, or delicious wrap filling.

Price: £2.99 from Cooks&Co

Vegan Mayonnaise

Plamil’s mayonnaise. Picture: Plamil

Plamil’s range of vegan mayos are dairy free, cholesterol free and gluten free.

Take your pick from Original, Organic, Garlic, or Tarragon and use it in a salad, to dip your chips in or to create a masterpiece burger filler!

Price: £2.49 from Holland and Barrett

Japanese sauces

Miso Tasty cooking sauces. Picture: Miso Tasty

You can recreate your favourite inject a dose of tasty Japanese flavour to your BBQ with Miso Tasty's sauces.

The Teriyaki and the Miso sauces make ideal marinades for vegetables that can then be cooked on the BBQ.

Price: £1.84 from Waitrose

Hot pepper sauce

Econa Scotch bonnet Encona Scotch Bonnet Sauce Hot Pepper Sauce. Picture: Encona

Encona is introducing two exciting new hot sauce flavours, Thai-inspired Chunky Sriracha Sauce and the intensely hot West African inspired Scotch Bonnet Hot Pepper Sauce.

These are the perfect way to make your BBQ more exciting by adding a kick to your beg or spicing up your homemade wrap.

Price: £1.55 from Tesco