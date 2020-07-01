UK weather: July set for rainy start as bookies slash odds on record-breaking heatwave

The July weather looks set to get off to a confusing start (stock images). Picture: Getty

UK weather forecast for July: the weather looks set to be a mixture of rain and heat for the first week of the month.

Today marks the first day of July - and the confusing weather doesn't look like it's going away anytime soon.

The Met Office has predicted a 'mismash' of weather from today (Wednesday 1 July), with downpours and flood warnings in some parts of the country, but 24C highs in others.

Forecaster Alex Deakin told the Mirror that July will continue June's tendency to 'chop and change' between clear skies and heavy rain.

The warm weather could return later this week (stock image). Picture: Getty

He said: "Another day where there will be some pretty heavy showers around...but not everywhere.

"Most will see at least some sunny spells through the day and after a windy start to the week the winds continuing to ease and they should be reasonably light for most of us on Wednesday."

Many parts of Scotland saw temperatures fall to single figures last night, and rain hit most of Britain in the early hours of the morning.

Mr Deakin added: "For most of England and Wales it's a case of watching some quite heavy showers break out during the afternoon.

"But equally, there'll be some breaks developing in the cloud so some places will cheer up."

In some parts of the country, "We could have values over 20 degrees. 23, 24 is possible if we keep some lengthier spells of sunshine," he added.

Rain is expected in some parts of the country this week (stock image). Picture: Getty

"Whereas where it stays cloudier with cooler air coming in across Scotland we're only looking at temperatures stumbling into the teens."

It's not all doom and gloom, though - Bookmakers have slashed odds on a July heatwave, with the odds of going from 6-4 from 2-1 for a record-breaking month.

Coral spokesman John Hill previously said: "The mini heatwave over the last couple of days has prompted a flurry of bets on next month being the hottest July on record as many punters feel as though the hot weather is going to continue."



Forecasters have predicted we could see the warm weather start to settle in this weekend as lockdown eases in England.

