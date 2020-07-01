UK weather: July set for rainy start as bookies slash odds on record-breaking heatwave

1 July 2020, 08:01 | Updated: 1 July 2020, 08:13

The July weather looks set to get off to a confusing start (stock images)
The July weather looks set to get off to a confusing start (stock images). Picture: Getty

UK weather forecast for July: the weather looks set to be a mixture of rain and heat for the first week of the month.

Today marks the first day of July - and the confusing weather doesn't look like it's going away anytime soon.

The Met Office has predicted a 'mismash' of weather from today (Wednesday 1 July), with downpours and flood warnings in some parts of the country, but 24C highs in others.

Read more: Heinz launches new mayo, ketchup and BBQ sauce-flavoured ice cream

Forecaster Alex Deakin told the Mirror that July will continue June's tendency to 'chop and change' between clear skies and heavy rain.

The warm weather could return later this week (stock image)
The warm weather could return later this week (stock image). Picture: Getty

He said: "Another day where there will be some pretty heavy showers around...but not everywhere.

"Most will see at least some sunny spells through the day and after a windy start to the week the winds continuing to ease and they should be reasonably light for most of us on Wednesday."

Many parts of Scotland saw temperatures fall to single figures last night, and rain hit most of Britain in the early hours of the morning.

Read more: Rare Battle of Hastings 50p coin sells for whopping £67k on eBay

Mr Deakin added: "For most of England and Wales it's a case of watching some quite heavy showers break out during the afternoon.

"But equally, there'll be some breaks developing in the cloud so some places will cheer up."

In some parts of the country, "We could have values over 20 degrees. 23, 24 is possible if we keep some lengthier spells of sunshine," he added.

Rain is expected in some parts of the country this week (stock image)
Rain is expected in some parts of the country this week (stock image). Picture: Getty

"Whereas where it stays cloudier with cooler air coming in across Scotland we're only looking at temperatures stumbling into the teens."

It's not all doom and gloom, though - Bookmakers have slashed odds on a July heatwave, with the odds of going from 6-4 from 2-1 for a record-breaking month.

Coral spokesman John Hill previously said: "The mini heatwave over the last couple of days has prompted a flurry of bets on next month being the hottest July on record as many punters feel as though the hot weather is going to continue."

Forecasters have predicted we could see the warm weather start to settle in this weekend as lockdown eases in England.

NOW READ:

Full list of pub chains that will re-open on Saturday July 4 - including Wetherspoons and All Bar One

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

You can look like a princess on your big day

Disney unveils princess-inspired wedding dress collection

Holly Willoughby's floral dress is from Coco Fennell

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her rose print midi dress from Coco Fennell

Celebrities

The ice creams will be on sale very soon

Heinz launches new mayo, ketchup and BBQ sauce-flavoured ice cream

Food & Health

A round up of non alcoholic summer drinks

Best non-alcoholic drinks for summer 2020

Botanical Spritz

The best canned alcoholic drinks for summer 2020: cocktails, hard seltzers, wine and more

Trending on Heart

Moira Dingle could be killed in Emmerdale

Who’s going to die in Emmerdale and will Moira Dingle leave after hit and run tragedy?

TV & Movies

Shaun Malone has opened up about his illness

Gogglebox's Shaun Malone reveals he almost died at 15 after stroke left him with brain damage
Phil Mitchell has been on EastEnders since 1990

Who is Phil Mitchell actor Steve McFadden? EastEnders actor's age and net worth revealed

TV & Movies

Gillian Taylforth joined EastEnders as Kathy Beale in 1985

How old is Kathy Beale in EastEnders? Gillian Taylforth character's age revealed

TV & Movies

Ross Kemp has played Grant Mitchell since 1994

When did Grant Mitchell leave EastEnders and will he return?

TV & Movies