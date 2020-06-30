Rare Battle of Hastings 50p coin sells for whopping £67k on eBay

30 June 2020, 12:05 | Updated: 30 June 2020, 12:08

The rare coin is worth thousands so it's worth checking to see if you have one
The rare coin is worth thousands so it's worth checking to see if you have one. Picture: Getty / eBay
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

You never know, you might have one of these down the back of your sofa!

Have any unique-looking 50p coins in your purse? Well it might be worth looking into them as you could make an absolute mint!

A very rare Battle of Hastings 50p coin has sold for an incredible £63,100 on eBay following a fierce bidding war amongst collectors on the website.

READ MORE: All of the rarest coins around in the UK

The bidding war for the coin was fierce
The bidding war for the coin was fierce. Picture: eBay

This particular 50p coin is one of 6,700,000 in circulation (which doesn't even sound that rare?!) and it ended up selling for more than 126,000 times its original value.

The Battle of Hastings 50p was created back in 2016, to mark a whopping 950 years since the famous battle occurred in 1066 between William the Conquerer and King Harold II.

The back of the coin features the drawing of King Harold with an arrow through his eye, taken from the Bayeux Tapestry.

Coins are considered far more valuable if they haven't been in circulation and are in pristine condition, but this particular one that recently sold on eBay had indeed been in circulation.

Coins can be worth an extortionate amount
Coins can be worth an extortionate amount. Picture: Getty

The sellers hadn't detailed the exact condition of the coin but from the images it looks like it is pretty scratched.

It was initially listed for £1,500 on June 15th, from the seller based in Halifax, but the bidding price skyrocketed over the week it was up, reaching £63,100.

There were 41 bids on the coin, meaning that a collector somewhere was really after it, however, it isn't confirmed whether or not the sale has fully gone through.

Although this particular coin is considered very rare, it's definitely not one of the rarest out there.

The Kew Gardens coin is the rarest by a country mile, as only 210,000 of them went into circulation.

If you do find a coin that's considered to be rare in your change, it's worth noting that it's not guaranteed you'll receive the same sum for it if you decide to list.

In the past, the same coin has been sold for between £3 and £10, with one other huge sale being made in 2017 when it went for £7,000.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

The little girl has been raised to believe she is a witch and that the Wizarding World is real

Parents plead for help after raising Harry Potter-obsessed daughter to believe she's a witch
All the pubs reopening in the UK this weekend

Full list of pub chains that will re-open on Saturday July 4 - including Wetherspoons and All Bar One
This WhatsApp hack can help you stay under the radar

WhatsApp hack lets you use 'Hidden Mode' so you don't appear online or 'typing'

News

The MOT holiday will end on August 1

MOT suspension ends for drivers as mandatory tests start again from August

News

The hack could easily fill your paddling pool up with hot water (left: stock image)

Mum shares hack to easily fill paddling pools with warm water

Trending on Heart

We want to celebrate the NHS' 72nd birthday with your special messages

Happy birthday NHS! Say thank-you and share your positive NHS memories on Heart
Holly and Phil were in hysterics during today's episode

This Morning viewers in hysterics as Holly Willoughby makes very rude innuendo during a chat about dogs
Ant and Dec surprised a five-year-old boy via video chat

Ant and Dec surprise 5-year-old boy who raised £1 million for hospital that saved his life
Cristiano Ronaldo as his fans usually know him (left), and showing off his natural hair with a player pal (right)

Cristiano Ronaldo surprises fans with selfie showing his thick curly hair

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby's shirt is from & Other Stories

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her white blouse and floral midi skirt from & Other Stories

Celebrities