Rare Battle of Hastings 50p coin sells for whopping £67k on eBay

The rare coin is worth thousands so it's worth checking to see if you have one.

By Mared Parry

You never know, you might have one of these down the back of your sofa!

Have any unique-looking 50p coins in your purse? Well it might be worth looking into them as you could make an absolute mint!

A very rare Battle of Hastings 50p coin has sold for an incredible £63,100 on eBay following a fierce bidding war amongst collectors on the website.

The bidding war for the coin was fierce.

This particular 50p coin is one of 6,700,000 in circulation (which doesn't even sound that rare?!) and it ended up selling for more than 126,000 times its original value.

The Battle of Hastings 50p was created back in 2016, to mark a whopping 950 years since the famous battle occurred in 1066 between William the Conquerer and King Harold II.

The back of the coin features the drawing of King Harold with an arrow through his eye, taken from the Bayeux Tapestry.

Coins are considered far more valuable if they haven't been in circulation and are in pristine condition, but this particular one that recently sold on eBay had indeed been in circulation.

Coins can be worth an extortionate amount.

The sellers hadn't detailed the exact condition of the coin but from the images it looks like it is pretty scratched.

It was initially listed for £1,500 on June 15th, from the seller based in Halifax, but the bidding price skyrocketed over the week it was up, reaching £63,100.

There were 41 bids on the coin, meaning that a collector somewhere was really after it, however, it isn't confirmed whether or not the sale has fully gone through.

Although this particular coin is considered very rare, it's definitely not one of the rarest out there.

The Kew Gardens coin is the rarest by a country mile, as only 210,000 of them went into circulation.

If you do find a coin that's considered to be rare in your change, it's worth noting that it's not guaranteed you'll receive the same sum for it if you decide to list.

In the past, the same coin has been sold for between £3 and £10, with one other huge sale being made in 2017 when it went for £7,000.