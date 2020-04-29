Is your 50p is worth £300? Most valuable coins revealed, with rarest design fetching hundreds on eBay

29 April 2020, 09:38

This 50p could be worth £300 to coin-mad collectors
This 50p could be worth over £300 to coin-mad collectors. Picture: Getty

That loose change in your back pocket means you could quite literally be sitting on a fortune! These are the most valuable 50ps according to collectors...

If you've got a Kew Gardens 50p, it might be worth HUNDREDS of pounds.

The numismatics - that's the fancy word for coin collector - at online resource Changechecker have come up with a fantastic way to pass time during lockdown, a special chart to see how rare and potentially valuable your coins are.

At the moment, top of the 'scarcity index' for 50ps is Kew Gardens, which has been seen for sale on eBay for £311, a whopping 622 per cent increase on its face value.

Changechecker's scarcity index reveals what is the most rare and valuable 50p coins are
Changechecker's scarcity index reveals what is the most rare and valuable 50p coins are. Picture: Changechecker

The rest of the top fifteen is made up of sport related coins as collectors look frantically for Olympics-related designs.

The postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics means that there are a lot of questions about if a new set of celebratory currency with a 2021 mark will be released, and increased interest in coins marking the 2012 London Olympics.

Football, judo, triathlon, wrestling, tennis, goalball, rowing, pentathlon, taekwondo, handball, hockey, shooting, gymnastics, basketball, sailing and table tennis are are on coin-lovers' wishlists.

These London 2012 Olympics coins are also very sought after at the moment
These London 2012 Olympics coins are also very sought after at the moment. Picture: Royal Mint

Earlier this year we revealed that a rare £1 'mistake coin' had sold for £112 on eBay.

And this Paddington Bear coin exchanged hands for a huge £300!

