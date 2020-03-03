Royal Mint unveils new James Bond coin collection which could be worth £150

James Bond coins have been released by the Royal Mint. Picture: Royal Mint

A new collection of James Bond coins has been released by Royal Mint.

Coin collectors listen up, because Royal Mint has released a new James Bond collection to celebrate the film’s 25th anniversary.

The 007 coins feature various images from the films which include the spy’s iconic tuxedo and an Aston Martin DB5.

If you want to get your hands on a piece of James Bond history, the cheapest coins in the collection are the ‘£5 set’ which are priced at £13 each and feature three different designs.

There’s also a half-ounce silver proof £1 coin which is priced at £65 on The Royal Mint website, and a £2 coin with an RRP of £88.

James Bond 2020 UK Two-Ounce Silver Proof Coin. Picture: Royal Mint

According to The Sun, the latter could be worth up to £150 if sold to an expert, as a 2020 commemorative Queen £2 coin recently sold for this price on eBay.

Read More: Rare Kew Gardens 50p coin sells for £200 on eBay and there are thousands more in circulation

While there are 15,017 of the £1 James Bond coins being sold, only 8,517 of the £2 pieces have been minted.

This means collectors could make a pretty penny if they purchase the uncirculated coins.

Bond, James Bond 2020 UK Two-Ounce Gold Proof Coin. Picture: Royal Mint

As part of the collection, three two-ounce silver coins costing £235 each have also been released, as well as The Royal Mints highest-ever worth coin costing a whopping £7,000.

Read More: Woman reveals genius limescale hack which transforms dirty taps in seconds using 2p coin

This gold piece weighs seven-kilos and is 185mm wide. What’s more, there is only one in existence which makes it extremely desirable.

A collection of three two-ounce silver coins are also among the collection costing £235 each, while the limited edition quarter-ounce gold coin is being sold at £517 with just 1,007 released.

Designer of the coins, Laura Clancy, told The Sun: "When the opportunity to design a Bond coin came along, I had to take on the challenge.

"I've found it an incredible privilege - my career high to date and my most successful project."

This comes after a Kew Gardens 50p coin recently sold for £203 on eBay.

Kew Gardens 50p coin. Picture: Getty Images

Released in 2009, the 50p features the Chinese Pagoda which was built in 1761.

The good news for coin collectors is that only 210,000 were released at the time, meaning it’s considered one of the rarest in circulation.

According to The Royal Mint, this means around one in every 300 households in the UK could be sitting on the 50p.

Read More: Royal Mint releases three new 50p coins with dinosaurs on them - and they could be worth hundreds