Woman reveals genius limescale hack which transforms dirty taps in seconds using 2p coin

A Mrs Hinch fan has revealed this cleaning hack. Picture: PA Images/Facebook

A creative homeowner has revealed how she removed limescale from her tap without pricey cleaning products.

Busy family life can leave little time for scrubbing the bathroom, especially in the run up to Christmas.

But now one Mrs Hinch fan has shared a handy trick she uses to rid her taps of limescale in seconds.

Posting on the Mrs Hinch Army Cleaning Tips Facebook page, the woman revealed she only needed a 2p coin to totally transform the metal spout.

She explained: "The 2p tip completely works! And not much hassle!

"To remove just literally scrape the tap with the 2p and it comes right off!

A woman has revealed before and after photos of her tap. Picture: Facebook

"As people have said, literally get a 2p and scrape your tap. It will chip off! Then I've wiped with a dry kitchen towel."

Alongside the message, the woman shared one ‘before’ snap showing which sees the tap covered in crusty limescale.

Next to it, the ‘after’ photo sees it looking sparkling new, with not an inch of dirt in sight.

Other cleaning enthusiasts were quick to comment, as one wrote: "It's so easy. I have been trying to get mine cleaned for weeks then 10 minutes with a 2p coin and it all came off."

Another social media user wrote: "I have just tried this on my taps and omg. Why did I never think to do this?! Thank you."

While a third added: "I love this, I have waterfall taps which are a nightmare for limescale - 2p trick saved my sanity."

Plenty even offered their own tips, with a fourth writing: "I put vinegar in a bag and wrap tap in it so the end of the tap is soaked in vinegar, then leave it for couple hours and limescale will dissolve."

This comes after expert Mrs Hinch unveiled her very own hack which promises to leave your mirrors sparkling using a £7 glass cleaner.

Taking to her social media, the new mum revealed she uses ‘Autoglym Fast Glass’ which says on the bottle it “cleans all automotive glass, acrylic, perspex and plastic windows.”

Mrs Hinch revealed her £7 glass cleaning trick. Picture: Instagram

The product is designed for cars, but Mrs Hinch demonstrated how it can also be used for interiors.

She told her followers: “This cleaner is perfect for use inside and out and cuts through dirt easily removing road grime, insect remains, tree sap, oil, grease and bird droppings.”

She added: “Let’s see what this fuss is about,” before spraying it on her bedroom mirror and buffing it with a cloth.