Mum charges £13 an hour decorating busy families' Christmas trees

16 December 2019, 18:57

The Australian mum has turned her passion into an income
The Australian mum has turned her passion into an income. Picture: Instagram

The creative mum turned her passion for decorating into a side hustle and it's paid off over the festive season!

An Australian mum has revealed how her passion for interior design and all things festive has turned into a great side income throughout November and December.

Veronkia Gentile from Melbourne has spoken about how she turned decorating Christmas trees with her older sister into a business.

30-year-old Veronica is a mum-of-two and works alongside her sister Giovana Avati, 30, trimming the trees of a range of families who can't be bothered to decorate them themselves.

Speaking to the MailOnline Veronika explained: “I started getting a lot of attention from friends, they loved my ornaments, and one of them even asked if I would set up their tree for them.”

After a while of not charging for their service, they both realise they could do so and started charging around £13 an hour and it went down an absolute storm.

The mum says that when she hangs a bauble she has to check its positioning
The mum says that when she hangs a bauble she has to check its positioning. Picture: Instagram

Stay-at-home mum Veronika, who mainly relies on the clients’ own decorations rather than outsourcing, says that she uses the same approach to decorating customers’ trees as her own – but is keen to avoid tinsel.

“It's all about positioning” she said “For my own tree I place my ornament, stand back and figure out if it works in that space. I do the same thing for other people.”

