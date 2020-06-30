Full list of pub chains that will re-open on Saturday July 4 - including Wetherspoons and All Bar One

All the pubs reopening in the UK this weekend. Picture: PA Images/Getty Images

What pubs will be open on July 4th and what are the rules? Here's what you need to know as lockdown is eased...

On March 23, Boris Johnson ordered the closure of all pubs, bars and restaurants as the whole country went into lockdown.

However, as the strict measures to stop the spread of coronavirus are slowly lifted, now pubs in England have been given the green light to re-open on July 4th.

But while this means punters will be able to head to their favourite boozer over the weekend, there will be some strict social distancing guidance in place.

These include contactless-only payments where possible, 1+ metre distancing, minimal bar service and ordering via apps to reduce social contact.

Wetherspoons pubs will be opening their doors again. Picture: PA Images

Back-to-back seating, perspex screens and partitions between tables will also be used in some venues, as well as disposable menus and increased cleaning.

A temporary record will also be kept of all customers for 21-days so those who visit can be contacted if anyone in the pub tests positive for COVID-19.

So, what pubs and bar chains will be open in your area? See the full list below...

What pubs are reopening from July 4th?

JD Wetherspoons - July 4

Wetherspoon announced plans to reopen 750 of its pubs on July 4.

Mitchells And Butlers - July 4

Mitchells and Butlers own a range of pubs and bars, all of which will be taking bookings from July 4.

These include:

- ALEX

- All Bar One

- Browns

- Castle

- Ember Inns

- Inkeepers Lodge

- Nicholson's

- O'Neill's

- Oak Tree

- Orchid Pubs

- Premium Country Pub

- Sizzling Pubs

- Vintage Inns

- Stonehouse Pizza and Carvery

Stonegate pubs - July 4

These include:

- Slug and Lettuce - 64 from July 4

- Yates - 24 from July 4

- Walkabout - 19 from July 4

- Classic Inns - 49 from July 4

- Great UK Pubs - 200 from July 4

- Town Pub and Kitchen - 61 from July 4

- Pubs With More - 13 from July 4

- Best City Pubs - 11 from July 4

- Henry's Cafe Bar - Piccadilly opening from July 4

- Off The Wall Bars - all bars from July 4

- Bar Salsa - SoHo venue from July 4

- Sports Bar and Grill - six opening from July 4.

- Tank and Paddle - Minster bar from July 4.

- The Liquorist - Portsmouth from July 4.

Marston's pubs - July 4

85% of Marston's will be opening on July 4.

Fuller's pubs - July 4

12 of its pubs will be open from July 4, with the rest gradually following.

Revolution bars - July 6

Just 10% of branches will reopen on July 4.

Greene King pubs - July 6

Greene King is re-opening 1,294 of its pubs from Monday July 6, the rest will open at a later date.

