8 stunning holiday destinations you won’t believe are in the UK

Beautiful holiday destinations in the UK. Picture: Getty Images

These stunning holiday destinations in the UK need to go on your bucket list ASAP...

Travelling anywhere exotic has been put on hold for the time being, but that doesn’t mean you can’t make plans for your next adventure.

So if you're dreaming about getting away this summer, maybe it’s time to take a look a little closer to home with these incredible places in the UK.

Kynance Cove, Cornwall

Kynance Cove, Cornwall. Picture: Getty Images

Kynance Cove is located near Lizard Point and has become one of England’s most photographed places. This is probably something to do with the sweeping golden sand and turquoise water.

Queen Victoria and Prince Albert are even said to have visited while on holiday in the area.

Read More: Brits can holiday in France, Spain and Italy from next week as first air bridges are revealed

Loch Rusky, Scotland

Loch Rusky, Scotland. Picture: Getty Images

Loch Rusky is a small freshwater loch hidden away on the very edge of the Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park in the Scottish Highlands.

Can you imagine a better place to watch the sunset? This peaceful little loch is a regular spot for fishermen and photographers.

Owler Tor, Peak District

Owler Tor, Peak District, England. Picture: Getty Images

While the Peak District is home to some stunning views across Yorkshire, Owler Tor is one of the best.

The purple clusters of tiny flowers looks stunning as the sun is rising, and is best enjoyed through the later summer months and into early September.

Read More: Holidays in Wales set to be allowed from July 6 as lockdown eases

Barafundle Bay, Pembrokeshire, Wales

Barafundle Bay, Pembrokeshire, Wales. Picture: Getty Images

Barafundle Bay was once one of Pembrokeshire’s best kept secrets, but now tourists flock to this crescent-shaped golden beach.

In 2004 it was listed as one of the Top 12 beaches in the world while in 2006 The Good Holiday Guide described it as “the best beach in Britain” - and it’s not hard to see why.

St Ives, Cornwall

St Ives, Cornwall. Picture: Getty Images

St Ives has been called Cornwall's best beach town, with five beautiful sandy beaches within easy walking distance of the centre.

Who needs the South of France with these beautiful turquoise waters and mountainous backdrop?

Plockton, Lochalsh, Scotland Highlands

Plockton, Lochalsh, Scotland Highlands. Picture: Getty Images

Overlooking Loch Carron, Plockton is often referred to as the ‘Jewel of the Highlands’.

With palm trees, secluded bays, coral beaches and breathtaking landscapes, it’s easily mistaken for a European holiday destination.

The Dark Hedges, County Antrim, Northern Ireland

The Dark Hedges, County Antrim, Northern Ireland. Picture: Getty Images

The Dark Hedges is an avenue of beech trees along Bregagh Road between Armoy and Stranocum in County Antrim.

And the enchanting road wouldn’t look out of place in a misty fairytale scene.

Ullswater, Lake District

Ullswater, Lake District. Picture: Getty Images

As the second largest lake in the Lake District, Ullswater is 7.5miles long and has a ribbon-like shape.

The rolling hills are kept beautifully green by the area’s high rainfall, while the stunning water reflects the sweeping scenery.

Now Read: Holiday caravan parks reveal strict new rules ahead of opening on July 6