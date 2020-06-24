Holiday caravan parks reveal strict new rules ahead of opening on July 6

Holiday park Haven is opening on July 6 with strict new rules.

With Boris Johnson announcing a loosening of the lockdown rules this week, caravan parks across the country are now allowed to reopen from July 4th.

But just like B&B’s and hotels, the caravan parks will have to adhere to strict social distancing rules to ensure their guests are protected from coronavirus.

And now popular family holiday destination Haven has announced the steps they will be taking when they finally reopen their doors next month.

Haven is reopening its parks. Picture: Haven

Haven currently 37 caravan parks which are dotted across the UK including Cleethorpes, Weymouth and Norfolk.

The caravan park tweeted shortly after the government announcement: "The countdown begins! We're so excited to have been given the green light to re-open our English parks.

"We’ll open our doors to guests on 6 July and have been hard at work putting new practices in place to keep you and your loved ones safe. We can't wait to have you back."

But while guests could usually expect entertainment, pubs and restaurants on site, things are set to look very different this summer.

The changes included controlled slots for check-in, one-way paths and increased cleaning of communal areas.

Takeaway food must also be ordered via an app with visitors given a specific time to collect, and Mini markets will still be open, as well as launderettes.

Speaking to Sun Online Travel, Haven’s Director of Guest and Proposition, Gerard Tempest said: “The experience has changed from when guests first arrive at the park.

“They will be given an allocated time for arrival, so that we can meet them at the gate and allow them to bypass reception - taking them straight to their caravan where they will be given their set of keys and a welcome pack.”

He also explained supermarkets will have one way aisles, as will the whole parks, while new cleaning teams will regularly disinfect high-touch areas like door handles.

Gerard added: “When it comes to cleaning, we’ll have new teams of cleaning who are regularly cleaning high-touch areas like door handles and we’ll also provide PPE to the teams cleaning the caravans.

“Once they have finished cleaning it for a new guest, we will seal the caravan across the door and we will tell guests that if the seal is broken they should not enter.”

Anyone who has already booked a Haven holiday for this year, will be allowed access the pools, entertainment, kids' play areas, and wide range of activities on offer if they are allowed to reopen.

But the caravan chain is now offering a discounted version of its holidays that doesn't include access to these elements, or pubs and restaurants.

These stripped back holidays, or 'Hideaway' breaks, are heavily discounted, costing £65 for a four-night stay, while seven nights in the summer start from £280 per family.

Haven parks in Wales and Scotland are set to reopen on July 13 and 17th respectively.

