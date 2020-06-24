Martin Lewis issues urgent warning for British holidaymakers about their passports

There's hopes that Britain will form air bridges with other European countries soon as officials are in talks.

Money Saving Expert, Martin Lewis has warned millions of Brits that they should check their passports ASAP if they're thinking of heading on holiday.

Many are hoping they will be able to jet off to one of the allowed countries once it's okayed by the government, which is expected to be within the next few days.

Some Brits are already on their holidays after flying into Spain when the country reopened its borders at the weekend.

The Foreign Office currently advises against all but essential advice but has aid it is reviewing the advice all the time.

But even if when air bridges to allow quarantine-free travel are confirmed, if you don't have a passport that is in date you won't be going anywhere.

And in his latest Money Saving Expert email Martin Lewis reveals that The Passport Office has said that renewing is taking longer than the usual three weeks.

It's important that everyone bares this in mind and doesn't leave it all until the last minute.

n an extreme case some people have waited THREE MONTHS for their passport.

It means Brits who have expired passports may still be unable to go on holiday this year.

Tracy emailed Martin saying: "Been waiting 13wks.

"Now looks like our holiday will have to be cancelled, costing us £1,000s."

The financial guru said: "Passport at or nearing expiry? Renew ASAP.

"The Passport Office is warning, understandably, that renewing is taking longer than the usual 3wks.

"We're hearing reports that at the extreme, some are taking 3mths or more, while fast-track services and face-to-face appointments are suspended.

"So if you've a trip planned later this summer sort it quickly."