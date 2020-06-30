Heinz launches new mayo, ketchup and BBQ sauce-flavoured ice cream

30 June 2020, 16:50 | Updated: 30 June 2020, 16:53

The ice creams will be on sale very soon
The ice creams will be on sale very soon. Picture: Heinz

These new quirky flavours are definitely ones for an acquired taste...

Heinz has just announced the launch of a wacky DIY ice cream kits this week, and they come in the most bizarre flavours.

If you're a die-hard fan of the brand's mayo, salad cream, ketchup, BBQ sauce or their 'saucy sauce', then you're in luck, as these kits are intended to inspire you to make your own wacky ice creams at home!

The ice cream kits come in a few different flavours
The ice cream kits come in a few different flavours. Picture: Heinz

They could make a wild gift for someone you know takes their mayo obsession a bit too far, and it'll only set you back £15 for the whole kit.

The DIY “Heinz Creamz” kits include the accessories you need to make the no-churn ice cream, including the sauce of your choice, your chosen recipe, a golden scoop, a golden spoon and branded reusable tub to serve it in.

As well as this, the company has revealed that it'll take you 15 minutes to create the ice cream and you'll only need to use four ingredients - although you will need to supply the other three ingredients which are double cream, condensed milk and whole milk.

The kits are available for £15 from July 1 on Heinz’s home delivery website where you can also access the recipes for free.

You will also have to pay £3.50 for delivery of the boxes, which are available to all UK addresses, or £4 if you live in Northern Ireland.

Heinz said the ketchup ice cream is “rich and delicious” and is best served with a sprinkling of meringue and a swirl of raspberry coulis for “the ultimate summer’s day pud”.

The kits come with the following
The kits come with the following. Picture: Heinz

Vegans don’t need to miss out, because Heinz has also developed a recipe for a refreshing ketchup sorbet too, which it suggests is best topped with a fresh sprig of basil and a drizzle of basil pesto.

The mayo ice cream is “smooth and creamy”, it said, and diners should top it with apple and blackberry compote and a layer of crumble.Meanwhile, the salad cream option is good paired with summer strawberries, it suggested. 

The “sweet and smoky” barbecue sauce version goes well with maple syrup, pecans and a sprinkling of bacon bits.

Heinz also has a “saucy sauce” option which blends ketchup and mayonnaise together.

David Chalbert, senior brand manager for Heinz sauces, said: “This summer is looking different for many of us, and while we might be staycationing or staying at home more than in other years, it doesn’t mean you have to miss out on the joys of a good ice cream.”

More Food & Health

See more More Food & Health

A round up of non alcoholic summer drinks

Best non-alcoholic drinks for summer 2020

Botanical Spritz

The best canned alcoholic drinks for summer 2020: cocktails, hard seltzers, wine and more
This delicious take on a mushroom burger is ready in minutes

BBQ pulled mushroom burger recipe is great for vegans and vegetarians
All the pubs reopening in the UK this weekend

Full list of pub chains that will re-open on Saturday July 4 - including Wetherspoons and All Bar One
The popular chocolates won't be as calorific soon

Cadbury will reduce size of popular chocolate bars in a bid to tackle childhood obesity

Trending on Heart

Phil Mitchell has been on EastEnders since 1990

Who is Phil Mitchell actor Steve McFadden? EastEnders actor's age and net worth revealed

TV & Movies

Gillian Taylforth joined EastEnders as Kathy Beale in 1985

How old is Kathy Beale in EastEnders? Gillian Taylforth character's age revealed

TV & Movies

Ross Kemp has played Grant Mitchell since 1994

When did Grant Mitchell leave EastEnders and will he return?

TV & Movies

This bra liner will save you some awkward sweat patches this summer

Women are raving about these £10 bra liners that absorb unwanted under-boob sweat
The little girl has been raised to believe she is a witch and that the Wizarding World is real

Parents plead for help after raising Harry Potter-obsessed daughter to believe she's a witch
The rare coin is worth thousands so it's worth checking to see if you have one

Rare Battle of Hastings 50p coin sells for whopping £67k on eBay