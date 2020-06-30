Heinz launches new mayo, ketchup and BBQ sauce-flavoured ice cream

These new quirky flavours are definitely ones for an acquired taste...

Heinz has just announced the launch of a wacky DIY ice cream kits this week, and they come in the most bizarre flavours.

If you're a die-hard fan of the brand's mayo, salad cream, ketchup, BBQ sauce or their 'saucy sauce', then you're in luck, as these kits are intended to inspire you to make your own wacky ice creams at home!

They could make a wild gift for someone you know takes their mayo obsession a bit too far, and it'll only set you back £15 for the whole kit.

The DIY “Heinz Creamz” kits include the accessories you need to make the no-churn ice cream, including the sauce of your choice, your chosen recipe, a golden scoop, a golden spoon and branded reusable tub to serve it in.

As well as this, the company has revealed that it'll take you 15 minutes to create the ice cream and you'll only need to use four ingredients - although you will need to supply the other three ingredients which are double cream, condensed milk and whole milk.

The kits are available for £15 from July 1 on Heinz’s home delivery website where you can also access the recipes for free.

You will also have to pay £3.50 for delivery of the boxes, which are available to all UK addresses, or £4 if you live in Northern Ireland.

Heinz said the ketchup ice cream is “rich and delicious” and is best served with a sprinkling of meringue and a swirl of raspberry coulis for “the ultimate summer’s day pud”.

Vegans don’t need to miss out, because Heinz has also developed a recipe for a refreshing ketchup sorbet too, which it suggests is best topped with a fresh sprig of basil and a drizzle of basil pesto.

The mayo ice cream is “smooth and creamy”, it said, and diners should top it with apple and blackberry compote and a layer of crumble.Meanwhile, the salad cream option is good paired with summer strawberries, it suggested.

The “sweet and smoky” barbecue sauce version goes well with maple syrup, pecans and a sprinkling of bacon bits.

Heinz also has a “saucy sauce” option which blends ketchup and mayonnaise together.

David Chalbert, senior brand manager for Heinz sauces, said: “This summer is looking different for many of us, and while we might be staycationing or staying at home more than in other years, it doesn’t mean you have to miss out on the joys of a good ice cream.”