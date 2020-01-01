How to eat vegan in UK chain restaurants: McDonalds, Pizza Express, Nando's and more

It's now easier than ever to eat vegan at chain restaurants. Picture: Getty/Bella Italia/Wagamama/Patty & Bun

A record number of people are predicted to be taking part in Veganuary this year.

Vegan diets are on the rise, and it's now easier than ever eat plant-based food at restaurants across the UK.

Whereas in previous years meat-free options were limited to a small garden salad or sad stuffed pepper, British chains are finally getting the message that the vegan diet is rapidly on the rise.

Here are the vegan options in a number of popular high street chains.

McDonalds vegan options

McDonald's hasn't quite caught up with the vegan hype, but it was just announced that the first ever vegan meal would soon be offered at the fast-food joint.

The veggie dippers meal - vegan nuggets served with chips and your choice of soft drink - is set for launch on 2 January 2020.

Animal rights charity PETA said that the new addition to the menu was "the very definition of a happy meal".

The dippers are made from rice, red peppers, vegan tomato pesto and split peas, and they're fried in breadcrumbs.

Nando's vegan options

While Nando's stresses that it's 'not a vegan restaurant', it does have options that can be made so on its menu. The most popular is the sweet potato and butternut pitta - but you'll have to ask for it without mayonnaise.

Nando's claims that it takes great care to separate the cooking of meat and veggie products, so you can be assured that there won't be cross-contamination.

Pizza Express vegan options

The popular chain is something of an industry leader when it comes to vegan options, and it offers a number of tasty plant-based pizzas on its ever-growing menu.

These include Vegan Giardiniera and Vegan Zucca - which come with vegan mozzarella.

Pizza Express also offer vegan desserts - a rarity for chains - including carrot cake and coconut sorbet.

Pizza Hut vegan options

Like the above, Pizza hut also stock vegan cheese in their restaurants - and the chain has been catering for plant-based diets since 2017.

Options include All About Mushrooms, Hot 'N' Spicy Veg, and they even have vegan nuggets. You can also buy a vegan cheesecake to satisfy that sweet tooth.

Zizzi vegan options

Zizzi has a number of plant-based options - including vegan margherita with a choice of toppings and a delicious vegan lentil ragu.

For dessert, we'd recommend the sweet vegan calzone - folded dough filled with chocolate, banana, caramelised pecans and blueberries.

Subway vegan options

No longer are Subway fans just limited to the salad-filled veggie delight sub - they are now offering a vegan patty to offer a bit more bite in your sandwich. Make sure you opt for the Italian or Hearty Italian bread, as these are both vegan.

Wagamama vegan options

Wagamama have been offering vegan options for years now, and the recently-added 'Vegatsu' (a vegan version of their famous chicken katsu) is a fan favourite.

JD Wetherspoons

The popular pub chain is a surprising haven for vegans - and even have their own vegan menu, featuring the likes of Sweet Potato, Chickpea & Spinach Curry and Teriyaki Noodles, as well as a vegan burger.

Greggs vegan options

Greggs vegan sausage rolls were surely one of the biggest stories of the year - and the bakery chain kept selling out of the pastries in the weeks after their release. They will be expanding their vegan menu for Veganuary, so watch this space.

The Real Greek vegan options

Fast-growing Greek chain The Real Greek boasts its own vegan menu featuring hot and cold mezze, souvlaki wraps, and a number of delicious sides and desserts.

Patty & Bun vegan options

All vegans know there's not much better than a good plant-based burger, and Patty & Bun's 'Pamela' comes complete with vegan bacon, mayo, patty *and* cheese.

Bella Italia vegan options

Bella Italia is another Italian chain that now serves vegan cheese - and there are a number of tasty options available. They even have a vegan dessert - the Cookie Dough Al Forno - which is cookie dough with a melting middle, that's topped with a delicious vanilla gelato and caramel sauce.

Yo! Sushi vegan options

The popular sushi chain has expanded its vegan range to include Shitake Mushroom Ramen, Pumpkin Katsu Curry and Inari Tofu Taco, as well as all their delicious veggie sushi options.

Byron Burger vegan options

Byron is another burger chain who are doing a great job of embracing the vegan culture. They have a whopping three plantbased burgers - including The Truffker, Cali Cheese, and Beetnik.

The Truffler comes complete with a ridiculously delicious (and very unusual) truffle 'cheese' fondue.