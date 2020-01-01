How to eat vegan in UK chain restaurants: McDonalds, Pizza Express, Nando's and more
1 January 2020, 00:01
A record number of people are predicted to be taking part in Veganuary this year.
Vegan diets are on the rise, and it's now easier than ever eat plant-based food at restaurants across the UK.
Whereas in previous years meat-free options were limited to a small garden salad or sad stuffed pepper, British chains are finally getting the message that the vegan diet is rapidly on the rise.
Here are the vegan options in a number of popular high street chains.
McDonalds vegan options
View this post on Instagram
McDonald's To Launch Its First Vegan Meal In January In UK 😱🙌 "In the last 12 months we've seen an 80 percent uplift in customers ordering vegetarian options at McDonald's, so it is time for the brand famous for the dippable McNugget to launch a dippable option for our vegetarian, vegan and flexitarian customers," said Thomas O'Neill, Head of Food Marketing at McDonald's UK & Ireland. The full article is linked in our stories & bio! 👆 —————————————————— 🌱 🍔 Plant-based recipes, chefs & restaurants around the world: @pbnfood 👨⚕️👩⚕️ Plant-based doctors & health advisors: @pbnhealth 🏋️♀️ 💪Plant-based athletes, bodybuilders, and fitness tips: @pbn.fitness 📹 ▶️ YouTube: PLANT BASED NEWS
McDonald's hasn't quite caught up with the vegan hype, but it was just announced that the first ever vegan meal would soon be offered at the fast-food joint.
The veggie dippers meal - vegan nuggets served with chips and your choice of soft drink - is set for launch on 2 January 2020.
Animal rights charity PETA said that the new addition to the menu was "the very definition of a happy meal".
The dippers are made from rice, red peppers, vegan tomato pesto and split peas, and they're fried in breadcrumbs.
Nando's vegan options
View this post on Instagram
Did someone say let’s get a cheeky Nando’s? 🤪 A lot of people always say “what do you get at Nando’s if you don’t eat chicken?” The answer is quite a lot if you ask for no mayo 😉 I went for the sweet potato and butternut squash burger (this patty is SO tasty and filling), spicy rice 🍚 and spinach in a tomato and chickpea sauce 🍅😍 If you want filling and tasty food, Nando’s has a lot more to offer for vegans now! 🙌🏼 🌱 @nandosuk 🌶🌶🌶 #vegan #veganlivinguk_ #veganliving #vegandinner #veganburger #vegannandos #nandos #nandosuk #nandosvegan #followforfollow #likeforlike #veganeatingout #veganwestfield #veganfood #vegansofuk #veganlondon #plantbased
While Nando's stresses that it's 'not a vegan restaurant', it does have options that can be made so on its menu. The most popular is the sweet potato and butternut pitta - but you'll have to ask for it without mayonnaise.
Nando's claims that it takes great care to separate the cooking of meat and veggie products, so you can be assured that there won't be cross-contamination.
Pizza Express vegan options
The popular chain is something of an industry leader when it comes to vegan options, and it offers a number of tasty plant-based pizzas on its ever-growing menu.
These include Vegan Giardiniera and Vegan Zucca - which come with vegan mozzarella.
Pizza Express also offer vegan desserts - a rarity for chains - including carrot cake and coconut sorbet.
Pizza Hut vegan options
View this post on Instagram
New Vegan Menu at Pizza Hut!!! _______ New additions include: 🍕Mushroom Cheese Pizza ❤Quorn Nuggets 🤡Vegan Cheesecake _______ Follow us @vegan_food_uk for the latest launches . . . #veganfooduk #plantbased #veganuk #vegans #veganpizza #veganpizzas #vgang #veganpower #veganfastfood #veganjunkfood #papajohns #vegansofinstagram #govegan #vegannews #veganpizzahut #veganstagram #veganliving @pizzahut
Like the above, Pizza hut also stock vegan cheese in their restaurants - and the chain has been catering for plant-based diets since 2017.
Options include All About Mushrooms, Hot 'N' Spicy Veg, and they even have vegan nuggets. You can also buy a vegan cheesecake to satisfy that sweet tooth.
Zizzi vegan options
Zizzi has a number of plant-based options - including vegan margherita with a choice of toppings and a delicious vegan lentil ragu.
For dessert, we'd recommend the sweet vegan calzone - folded dough filled with chocolate, banana, caramelised pecans and blueberries.
Subway vegan options
View this post on Instagram
Reallllllly trying to keep it clean and not make any 6 inch / foot long Subway jokes 😅 Check out those hand skills though 😏 This was my first time trying the new @subway vegan sandwich. As far as vegetable patties go, I think this one was pretty tasty. However, I’d probably save the calories and just get a salad sandwich next time. The new vegan garlic aioli is LIFE though.
No longer are Subway fans just limited to the salad-filled veggie delight sub - they are now offering a vegan patty to offer a bit more bite in your sandwich. Make sure you opt for the Italian or Hearty Italian bread, as these are both vegan.
Wagamama vegan options
Wagamama have been offering vegan options for years now, and the recently-added 'Vegatsu' (a vegan version of their famous chicken katsu) is a fan favourite.
JD Wetherspoons
View this post on Instagram
Spoons’ new Meatless Farm Burger 🍔 . Tried Spoons’ new vg option, the gourmet vegan burger 🧐 . It comprises of a Meatless Farm burger topped with salsa, guac and rocket... and I have to say I quite liked it. It’s a nice departure from the old bean/veggie patty, and I suppose goes to show the impact of the Beyond Burger etc and the increased demand for more realistic, plant based meat substitutes 🌱 . Who’s tried it and what are your thoughts? 🤔
The popular pub chain is a surprising haven for vegans - and even have their own vegan menu, featuring the likes of Sweet Potato, Chickpea & Spinach Curry and Teriyaki Noodles, as well as a vegan burger.
Greggs vegan options
Greggs vegan sausage rolls were surely one of the biggest stories of the year - and the bakery chain kept selling out of the pastries in the weeks after their release. They will be expanding their vegan menu for Veganuary, so watch this space.
The Real Greek vegan options
View this post on Instagram
💥It’s GIVEAWAY time!💥 Celebrating the World Vegan Month, we are offering you a chance to try our vegan meatballs ~ Soutzoukakia ~ and our new Filoxenia dinner menu! Our vegan meatballs made with meat by @greenmeatsco have become a favourite amongst our vegan visitors and not only, so we are giving away a Filoxenia menu dinner for 4, including a bottle of Ellinas wine. 🍷 Go ahead and tag who you’d love to share this 4 course yummy Greek dinner with! • ✅ one tag per comment-the more friends you tag, the greater your chances of #winning! • ✅ to be eligible to W͙I͙N͙, you have to like this post and follow @greenmeatsco & @therealgreekuk • ✅ the winner can enjoy his/her Filoxenia dinner for 4, in any of @therealgreekuk restaurants during November 2019, Sunday-Thursday after 5pm • ✅ the winner will be announced Tuesday, November 12 🎉 • ✅ We have partnered up with Hellenic Hope charity, helping children at risk in Greece donating 10p to them for every Filoxenia menu sold, so even if you don’t win, you can help us support a great cause by ordering this menu! • ✅ G͙O͙O͙D͙ L͙U͙C͙K͙ to all and #gettagging!🤞🏻💥 #competition #giveaway #therealgreekuk #greenmeatsco
Fast-growing Greek chain The Real Greek boasts its own vegan menu featuring hot and cold mezze, souvlaki wraps, and a number of delicious sides and desserts.
Patty & Bun vegan options
View this post on Instagram
If you haven’t tried our ALLLLL PLANT BASED SPECIAL YET ‘PAMELA’ 😱😱😱 what ya waiting for!??? @this.uk ISN’T BACON, PLANT PROTEIN PATTY, SPICY MAYO, ‘CHEDDAR’, WHITE ONION & PICKLES, TOMATO, LETTUCE, KETCHUP, BONSOY BUN 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 on at all shops now!! . . #pattyvibes #pattyandbun #plantbased #london #londonvegan #brightonvegan
All vegans know there's not much better than a good plant-based burger, and Patty & Bun's 'Pamela' comes complete with vegan bacon, mayo, patty *and* cheese.
Bella Italia vegan options
Bella Italia is another Italian chain that now serves vegan cheese - and there are a number of tasty options available. They even have a vegan dessert - the Cookie Dough Al Forno - which is cookie dough with a melting middle, that's topped with a delicious vanilla gelato and caramel sauce.
Yo! Sushi vegan options
The popular sushi chain has expanded its vegan range to include Shitake Mushroom Ramen, Pumpkin Katsu Curry and Inari Tofu Taco, as well as all their delicious veggie sushi options.
Byron Burger vegan options
Byron is another burger chain who are doing a great job of embracing the vegan culture. They have a whopping three plantbased burgers - including The Truffker, Cali Cheese, and Beetnik.
The Truffler comes complete with a ridiculously delicious (and very unusual) truffle 'cheese' fondue.