Denise Van Outen's ex Eddie Boxshall shares cryptic message about shock split

Eddie Boxshall has shared a cryptic message about his split from Denise Van Outen. Picture: Instagram/Alamy

By Heart reporter

Eddie Boxshall has seemingly shared a message about his split from Denise Van Outen.

Denise Van Outen’s ex Eddie Boxshall has shared a string of cryptic messages after their shock split.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the former Celebrity Gogglebox star said he is ‘putting himself first’.

One photo shows a billboard reading: "That’s the problem with putting others first; you’ve taught them you come second (and your too good to be second)."

Eddie Boxshall shared a photo on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

He then added the caption: "It's time to put yourself first! No more being second."

Another photo shows a billboard with the quote: “The secret of change is to focus all of your energy not on fighting the old but on building the new.”

Eddie also shared a message with his followers, thanking them for their support on his 48th birthday.

He wrote: "Just want to take a second to thank every single person who took the time to wish me a happy birthday.

“Your thoughtfulness was so heartwarming and truly made the day that much more special. Thank you, thank you! Lots of love to you all.”

Denise and Eddie were together for seven years. Picture: Instagram

This comes after actress and singer Denise, 47, confirmed that she had split from Eddie after seven years together.

"It saddens me to confirm that we are no longer a couple. I had to make the difficult decision not to continue our relationship," she told her followers.

"I will always treasure the good times we spent together, and the memories made. We ask that you please respect our privacy at this time, especially for our children."

A statement from her rep added: "Denise is understandably upset about the news, but she remains optimistic for the future.

Denise Van Outen and her ex Eddie were together for seven years. Picture: Alamy

"Her priority is looking after her daughter and continuing to work on the many exciting projects she has coming up this year."

The couple had been together since 2014 and shared their home in Essex with Denise’s daughter Besty, 11, who she shares with ex Lee Mead.

Eddie has two children from a previous relationship, Jordan, 25, and 22-year-old Leah.

After there were reports that Eddie had been texting other women, he hit back with a statement on Instagram which simply read: “Don’t believe everything you read.”