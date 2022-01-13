Denise Van Outen’s ex Eddie Boxshall replaced on Celebrity Gogglebox after shock split

13 January 2022, 08:24

Denise Van Outen and her fiancé Eddie have split
Denise Van Outen and her fiancé Eddie have split. Picture: Instagram/Channel 4
Heart reporter

Celebrity Gogglebox star Denise Van Outen recently split from her fiancé of seven years Eddie Boxshall.

Denise van Outen’s former fiancé Eddie Boxshall has reportedly been dropped from Celebrity Gogglebox.

The couple had been together since 2014 and are currently appearing on the celebrity version of the Channel 4 reality show from their home in Essex.

But earlier this week, Denise, 47, revealed she had broken up with Eddie, 47, adding she will ‘always treasure the good times’ they spent together.

Eddie will no longer be appearing on Celebrity Gogglebox
Eddie will no longer be appearing on Celebrity Gogglebox. Picture: Channel 4

Now it’s been reported that Eddie will no longer be joining his ex on the Celebrity Gogglebox sofa, with Kimberley Walsh tipped to replace him.

"They were already signed up to the next round of filming when Denise dumped Eddie and she wants to honour the commitment," a source told The Sun.

The insider added: "But she won't be having Eddie back in the house, let alone on her sofa, so she is looking for a friend to come on board.

"Ideally, it would be Kimberley Walsh as they're good pals and Kimberley has been on Gogglebox before."

This comes after Denise told her Instagram followers that she is no longer engaged.

Last week, she wrote: "Over the past couple of months, there has been much speculation regarding my relationship with Eddie.

"It saddens me to confirm that we are no longer a couple. I had to make the difficult decision not to continue in our relationship.

"I will always treasure the good times we spent together, and the memories made. We ask that you please respect our privacy at this time, especially for our children [red heart emoji]."

Denise Van Outen and Eddie Boxshall are no longer together
Denise Van Outen and Eddie Boxshall are no longer together. Picture: Instagram

In a statement shared by her reps, the Dancing On Ice star said: "Denise is understandably upset about the news, but she remains optimistic for the future.

“Her priority is looking after her daughter and continuing to work on the many exciting projects she has coming up this year."

Denise and Eddie shared their home in Essex with her daughter Besty, 11, who she shares with ex Lee Mead.

Eddie has two children from a previous relationship, Jordan, 25, and 22-year-old Leah.

