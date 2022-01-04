Gogglebox's Georgia Bell announces she's pregnant with first baby

4 January 2022

Georgia from Gogglebox is pregnant with her first baby
Georgia from Gogglebox is pregnant with her first baby. Picture: Instagram/Channel 4
Georgia Bell from Gogglebox has revealed she is pregnant with her first child in a sweet post on Instagram.

Congratulations are in order for Gogglebox favourite Georgia Bell, as she is expecting her first child.

The reality star announced the happy news on social media, telling her followers there would be a new member of the family later this year.

Sharing a photo on her private Instagram account, 21-year-old Georgia laid out a framed baby scan on which "Baby Newby" and "Due July 2022" are written.

Georgia Bell is pregnant with her first child
Georgia Bell is pregnant with her first child. Picture: Instagram

There is also a tiny baby vest which has the words "and then there were four" across it.

Gogglebox fans will know that Georgia has appeared on the Channel 4 show with her best friend Abbie Lynn since 2018 in season 12.

She has also been dating her boyfriend Josh Newby since the same year and the couple already share a Staffordshire bull terrier called Vinnie together.

Georgia and Abbie have been on Gogglebox since 2018
Georgia and Abbie have been on Gogglebox since 2018. Picture: Channel 4

Despite the pair having got together over three years ago, Josh is yet to appear on our screens and Georgia likes to keep her private life out of the spotlight.

This comes after fellow Goggleboxer Pete Sandiford welcomed his baby boy Jimmy last year.

The star shared the news of his son's birth at the National Television Awards after the show won the award for Best Factual Show.

He said at the time: "It's a bit overwhelming, got it all going on at the moment!"

"I've been up all night, I slept on the train here - got suitcases under my eyes, you just got me at a good time now."

Pete announced he was expecting a baby with wife Paige back in April 2020 while on the show alongside his sister, Sophie.

He showed Sophie a picture of the pregnancy scan on his phone and later shared a photo of it on Instagram.

Superimposing his face into the middle of the sonogram, Pete joked: "I do have a hunch the baby might look like me…"

