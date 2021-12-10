Gogglebox’s Giles Wood has a secret second job which earns a lot of money

10 December 2021, 08:02

Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

Giles Wood has a very creative job away from Gogglebox and even runs his own website.

We have all come to know and love Giles and Mary from Gogglebox.

The pair are known for their hilarious one liners, referring to one another as ‘nutty’ and affectionate jibes at one another.

But while they may be retired, Giles actually runs his own website where he sells art.

Opening up about why he loves painting, the TV star said: "I like the contemplative aspect — sitting for several days in a room, watching the light change.

Giles Wood has a secret job away from Gogglebox
Giles Wood has a secret job away from Gogglebox. Picture: Channel 4

"There are as many changes as with a landscape. I always work in oils as they give more depth. The finished painting should offer an insight into the painter as well as the subject.”

His artwork includes beautiful paintings of homes and landscapes, with some framed prints selling for up to £250.

This comes after Mary poked fun at her husband earlier in the season for taking an early retirement.

While watching a documentary on the coronavirus, Giles said: "Just as I'm starting to enjoy my retirement."

Mary shot back: "What retirement? You haven't worked first. You retired at 21, so now you can start working – do it in reverse."

Mary from Gogglebox is a writer and journalist
Mary from Gogglebox is a writer and journalist. Picture: Channel 4

Meanwhile, Mary is an author and columnist, and has a column in The Spectator.

Here she also gives readers advice about all manner of things, including family arguments and awkward work situations.

Mary has also written five books, including one called How to Live With Your Husband in 1997, and another titled How the Queen Can Make You Happy in 2012.

The synopsis for this etiquette book reads: “Mary Killen, etiquette expert, mixes wit and polemic to make the case for civilised conduct - based on the ultimate role model, HM the Queen.

“In the year of her diamond jubilee, Mary argues that the Queen represents the best of British behaviour - which is why she is held in such high esteem around the world.

“Now you can use examples from her own life to navigate life’s social complexities with ease and good grace.”

