Gogglebox's Giles and Mary look adorable in rare throwback Instagram photo

Giles and Mary shared a throwback photo. Picture: Channel 4/Instagram

An unearthed photo from the 90s shows Giles and Mary from Gogglebox when they were younger.

Giles and Mary have become one of our favourite Gogglebox couples after debuting on the show back in 2015.

As well as their incredible matching wallpaper and seat, we have come to love their sweet bickering and amazing one liners.

But now the pair have shared an insight into their younger years with an amazing throwback photo on Instagram.

Sharing their excitement about the new Gogglebox series kicking off on Friday, September 17, they posted a photo which sees them side by side holding hands.

Mary has a fringe in the photo, while Gles is still wearing his trademark glasses.

One wrote: "Gorgeous photo, Mary looks so beautiful with her lovely long hair and she’s still so beautiful now."

Another said: "Look how young they look. I wonder what Giles had just said ~ maybe he whistled.”

A third added: "Awwww, such cool kids!" while a fourth commented: “Love Giles & Mary 🥰 really looking forward to seeing them again 📺👍”.

Giles and Mary have appeared on Gogglebox since 2015. Picture: Channel 4

And a fifth agreed: "Giles you look so young, it’s great picture of both of you and we can’t wait to see you both, you two are my wife’s favourites and mine of course."

Giles and Mary met at the age of 21, when Mary was a model and Giles was studying at Wimbledon Art School.

Now Giles spends his time creating art and contributing to online magazine The Oldie while Mary is an agony aunt for online magazine The Spectator.

She is also an author and wrote an etiquette book called How the Queen Can Make You Happy which was published in 2012.

As for their family life, Giles and Mary have two grown-up daughters together who have both flown the nest.

The Gogglebox couple now live in a cottage in Wiltshire where they have been for 28 years.

In an interview with the Telegraph, the couple revealed they call the bungalow ‘The Grottage’ as it has paint peeling from the ceilings, no central heating.