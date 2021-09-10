Gogglebox star Pete Sandiford welcomes baby with partner Paige Yeomans
10 September 2021, 07:36
Gogglebox's Pete has become a dad for the first time after welcoming a baby son.
Pete Sandiford has announced that he has welcomed a baby son.
The Gogglebox star, 26, and his partner Paige Yeomans, said that he was 'overwhelmed' by his new role as a dad, adding that the baby is a 'cool lad'.
Speaking to the Mirror at the NTAs last night, Pete said: "It's a bit overwhelming, got it all going on at the moment!
"He's cool little lad, takes after his mum not me!".
Pete then opened up about the sleepless nights, adding: "I’ve been up all night, I slept on the train here - got suitcases under my eyes, you just got me at a good time now."
Pete revealed in a Gogglebox episode in April that his fiancée Paige Yeomans was pregnant.
He shared the happy news by showing his sister Sophie a baby scan on his phone.
Pete then said: "Innit mad? I am actually going to be a dad to somebody."
Sophie replied: "Crazy. Life’s coming at you fast."
Pete also revealed his engagement news on the Channel 4 show, after discussing the news with Sophie.