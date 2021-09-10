Gogglebox star Pete Sandiford welcomes baby with partner Paige Yeomans

Pete has welcomed his first baby. Picture: Instagram/Pete Sandiford/Channel 4

Gogglebox's Pete has become a dad for the first time after welcoming a baby son.

Pete Sandiford has announced that he has welcomed a baby son.

The Gogglebox star, 26, and his partner Paige Yeomans, said that he was 'overwhelmed' by his new role as a dad, adding that the baby is a 'cool lad'.

Speaking to the Mirror at the NTAs last night, Pete said: "It's a bit overwhelming, got it all going on at the moment!

"He's cool little lad, takes after his mum not me!".

Pete announced in April that he and Paige were expecting. Picture: Instagram/Pete Sandiford

Pete then opened up about the sleepless nights, adding: "I’ve been up all night, I slept on the train here - got suitcases under my eyes, you just got me at a good time now."

Pete revealed in a Gogglebox episode in April that his fiancée Paige Yeomans was pregnant.

He shared the happy news by showing his sister Sophie a baby scan on his phone.

Pete stars in Gogglebox with his sister Sophie. Picture: Channel 4

Pete then said: "Innit mad? I am actually going to be a dad to somebody."

Sophie replied: "Crazy. Life’s coming at you fast."

Pete also revealed his engagement news on the Channel 4 show, after discussing the news with Sophie.