Gogglebox's Sophie and Pete Sandiford receive shock message from Mariah Carey

Sophie and Pete Sandiford received a Tweet from Mariah Carey. Picture: Channel 4/Twitter

By Heart reporter

Gogglebox stars Sophie and Pete Sandiford received a Tweet from Mariah Carey this week.

We all love watching Gogglebox every Friday evening, but it turns out the show has a very famous fan.

In fact, the Queen of Christmas herself has revealed she watches our sofa critics by Tweeting Pete and Sophie Sandiford.

Last week, brother and sister Pete and Sophie were chatting about Mariah when Pete said: "You know what it reminds me of, this?

"An American-style Jane McDonald."

Pete and Sophie Sandiford received a message from Mariah Carey. Picture: Channel 4

Sophie then agreed: "She is. She's America's Jane."

After the clip was shared on Gogglebox’s Twitter account, Mariah then replied: "I'm America's Jane!!!?!?? Thank you gorgeous!!!"

Loose Women's Jane then replied to Mariah: "Wow!!!! Well, I must be the UK's Mariah! Merry Christmas Mariah!"

Unsurprisingly, the Tweet was flooded with comments and retweets, with Pete responding: “Merry Christmas Ladies,” with a Christmas Tree emoji.

Love Island star Shaughna phillips commented: "I mean I would retire on this,” while someone else wrote: “I can’t believe you got a reply from America's Jane and our Jane to!”

I’m America’s Jane!!!?!??Thank you gorgeous!!! ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) December 11, 2021

A third fan joked: “Please do a Cruising With Mariah show! Maybe even team up with Jane and do a cruise together! Would be incredible TV!”

Meanwhile, Gogglebox fans were gutted this week when Jenny and Lee announced the latest season of the show has come to an end.

Sharing a video on Instagram, the pair could be seen in their iconic caravan in Hull tas they told fans they wouldn’t be back until the New Year.

The caption read: "And that’s me and Jenny finished yippee have a great Christmas and a fabulous New year whatever you may do much love to ya all."

Gogglebox's Dave and Shirley also said goodbye to their fans in their very own post.

The couple said: "That's it for this year, so Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year, see you next time round love, Dave and Shirley."