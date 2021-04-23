How old are Abbie and Georgia from Gogglebox and what are their Instagrams?

Georgia and Abbie have been on Gogglebox since 2018. Picture: Channel 4/Instagram

Who are Abbie and Georgia from Gogglebox and what do they do for a living?

Gogglebox is back on our screens for another hilarious series.

And two of our favourite armchair critics are also returning in the form of Abbie and Georgia.

But while we’ve got to know these two girls from Durham pretty well over the past two years, we don’t know much about their lives off-screen.

So, who are Abbie and Georgia and what do they do for jobs?

Abbie and Georgia joined Gogglebox in 2018. Picture: Channel 4

How old are Abbie and Georgia from Gogglebox?

Georgia recently celebrated her 21st birthday in January, while Abi is currently 20.

The girls first joined us from their sofa in 2018 during season 12 and have been regulars ever since.

Read More: Who are Giles and Mary from Gogglebox, how old are they and why do they call each other nutty?

Abbie and Georgia have had their fair share of memorable moments, including during an episode of Channel 5’s Blind Date, hosted by Paul O’Grady.

A confused Abbie asked why one contestant didn’t look at the woman before he picked her for a date, to which Georgia had to explain that this wasn’t allowed, hence the name Blind Date.

What jobs do Abbie and Georgia from Gogglebox have?

It’s not clear what Abbie and Georgia do when they are not on Gogglebox as the pair like to keep their personal lives out of the spotlight.

How can I find Abbie and Georgia from Gogglebox on Instagram?

Abbie and Georgia have kept their Instagram pages private, however they do have a public Twitter account where they regularly share snaps of one another.

HAPPY 20TH BIRTHDAY ABS!❤️I hope you can have the most wonderful day🤩thank you for being the bestest friend always the kindest,funniest and most thoughtful person🥰Your second lockdown birthday so that means quadruple the celebrations🥳Love you forever!👱🏼‍♀️👩🏼‍🦰Lots of love Ge x pic.twitter.com/eOWDnqOf7b — GoggleboxAbbie&Georgia (@absandge) April 1, 2021

At the beginning of April, Georgia wished her best friend a happy birthday with a sweet message.

Alongside a montage of photos of the pair, she wrote: "HAPPY 20TH BIRTHDAY ABS!Red heartI hope you can have the most wonderful day.

"Thank you for being the bestest friend always the kindest, funniest and most thoughtful person.

"Your second lockdown birthday so that means quadruple the celebrationsPartying faceLove you forever!Woman, blond hairedWoman, red hairedLots of love Ge x"

And the pair famously went viral when they were retweeted by Mariah Carey herself.

In one iconic episode, the duo were watching Mariah’s Magical Christmas Special, when Abbie said: “2020 has been saved by Mariah Carey”.

Georgia then added: “And that’s all it took.”

After the official Gogglebox account shared the clip to social media, Mariah posted it on her own account, writing: “Love this.”

Now Read: What do the Gogglebox stars do for a living? Find out what jobs the cast have in real life