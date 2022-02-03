Denise Van Outen's ex Eddie Boxshall hits out at split with ‘savage’ post

3 February 2022, 08:51 | Updated: 3 February 2022, 08:57

Eddie Boxshall has seemingly hit out at his ex Denise Van Outen
Eddie Boxshall has seemingly hit out at his ex Denise Van Outen.
Eddie Boxshall has seemingly taken a swipe at Denise van Outen in a new Instagram post.

Denise Van Outen’s ex Eddie Boxshall has shared a cryptic post on Instagram, seemingly hitting out at his ex.

The pair split last month, with Celebrity Gogglebox star Denise, 47, telling her fans she will ‘always treasure the good times’ they spent together.

But now Eddie, 47, has appeared to hit out at the relationship, sharing a quote on his Stories which reads: "I'd rather be alone than be with someone who makes me feel lonely."

Eddie Boxshall shared a quote seemingly about his split from Denise Van Outen
Eddie Boxshall shared a quote seemingly about his split from Denise Van Outen.

The commodities trader from Essex also admitted he had smiled for the first time in a while.

In another Instagram post, he said he had recently lost his appetite ‘due to life’s stresses’, and had also been doing ‘too much running’ which he called his ‘stress relief’.

This comes after Denise told her Instagram followers that she is no longer engaged, saying: "Over the past couple of months, there has been much speculation regarding my relationship with Eddie.

"It saddens me to confirm that we are no longer a couple. I had to make the difficult decision not to continue in our relationship.

Denise Van Outen and Eddie Boxshall were together for eight years
Denise Van Outen and Eddie Boxshall were together for eight years.

"I will always treasure the good times we spent together, and the memories made. We ask that you please respect our privacy at this time, especially for our children [red heart emoji]."

In a statement shared by her reps, the Dancing On Ice star added last month: "Denise is understandably upset about the news, but she remains optimistic for the future.

“Her priority is looking after her daughter and continuing to work on the many exciting projects she has coming up this year."

Denise and Eddie shared their home in Essex with her daughter Besty, 11, who she shares with ex Lee Mead.

Eddie has two children from a previous relationship, Jordan, 25, and 22-year-old Leah.

