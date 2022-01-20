Denise Van Outen's ex Eddie Boxshall breaks silence on shock split

20 January 2022, 08:25

Eddie Boxshall has spoken out on his split with Denise Van Outen
Eddie Boxshall has spoken out on his split with Denise Van Outen. Picture: Instagram
Celebrity Gogglebox star Eddie Boxshall has said ‘don’t believe everything you read’ after splitting from Denise Van Outen.

Celebrity Gogglebox star Denise Van Outen announced she had split with her boyfriend of seven years Eddie Boxshall earlier this month.

And after staying silent on the split, now Eddie has spoken out with a cryptic message on Instagram.

While there have been numerous reports as to the reason behind the shock break up, Eddie shared a picture of a white banner that read: "Don't Believe Everything You Read."

Eddie, 47, also turned the comments off on the post.

This comes after Denise, 47, announced the news on her own social media accounts, saying she will ‘always treasure the good times’.

She said: "Over the past couple of months, there has been much speculation regarding my relationship with Eddie.

"It saddens me to confirm that we are no longer a couple. I had to make the difficult decision not to continue in our relationship.

"I will always treasure the good times we spent together, and the memories made. We ask that you please respect our privacy at this time, especially for our children."

Denise Van Outen and Eddie Boxshall appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox
Denise Van Outen and Eddie Boxshall appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox. Picture: Channel 4

A statement from her rep added: "Denise is understandably upset about the news, but she remains optimistic for the future. Her priority is looking after her daughter and continuing to work on the many exciting projects she has coming up this year."

The couple had been together since 2014 and shared their home in Essex with Denise’s daughter Besty, 11, who she shares with ex Lee Mead.

Eddie has two children from a previous relationship, Jordan, 25, and 22-year-old Leah.

Denise Van Outen and Eddie Boxshall have split
Denise Van Outen and Eddie Boxshall have split. Picture: Instagram

Since their split, it has now been reported that Denise is still set to appear on the next series of Celebrity Gogglebox, but Eddie will be replaced.

"They were already signed up to the next round of filming when Denise dumped Eddie and she wants to honour the commitment," a source told The Sun.

The insider added: "But she won't be having Eddie back in the house, let alone on her sofa, so she is looking for a friend to come on board.

"Ideally, it would be Kimberley Walsh as they're good pals and Kimberley has been on Gogglebox before."

