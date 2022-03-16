Denise Van Outen says 'I don't like to be taken advantage of' following Eddie Boxshall split
16 March 2022, 11:24
Denise Van Outen has spoken out following her split from Eddie Boxshall.
Denise Van Outen has spoken candidly about her relationships in a new interview following her split from Eddie Boxshall.
The couple, who appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox together, broke up in January after a seven year relationship.
Denise took a break from public life and social media following the split, but has now opened up about previous relationships in a new interview with the BBC.
She said: "The one thing I’m really proud of myself for is I do know when to walk away and I don’t like to be taken advantage of.
"Sometimes it’s been to the detriment of my own career or in my own relationships, but I just feel like it’s really important as a woman to have self-worth and self-respect."
She added: “I’ve always tried to maintain that in anything that I do in life, generally. More so as a mother because I feel like I’m a role model and I have to set an example.
"The bad times are always followed by good times and that’s what I always look forward to."
“I think you just ride the wave of the bad times knowing that eventually you will get to a good place.”
Denise announced that she had split from Eddie in January of this year.
Taking to Instagram, she wrote: "Over the past couple of months, there has been much speculation regarding my relationship with Eddie.
"It saddens me to confirm that we are no longer a couple. I had to make the difficult decision not to continue in our relationship. I will always treasure the good times we spent together, and the memories made.
"We ask that you please respect our privacy at this time, especially for our children."