Denise Van Outen says 'I don't like to be taken advantage of' following Eddie Boxshall split

Denise Van Outen has opened up about her relationships in a new interview. Picture: Instagram/Denise Van Outen

Denise Van Outen has spoken out following her split from Eddie Boxshall.

Denise Van Outen has spoken candidly about her relationships in a new interview following her split from Eddie Boxshall.

The couple, who appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox together, broke up in January after a seven year relationship.

Denise took a break from public life and social media following the split, but has now opened up about previous relationships in a new interview with the BBC.

She said: "The one thing I’m really proud of myself for is I do know when to walk away and I don’t like to be taken advantage of.

Denise and Eddie split in January. Picture: Alamy

"Sometimes it’s been to the detriment of my own career or in my own relationships, but I just feel like it’s really important as a woman to have self-worth and self-respect."

She added: “I’ve always tried to maintain that in anything that I do in life, generally. More so as a mother because I feel like I’m a role model and I have to set an example.

"The bad times are always followed by good times and that’s what I always look forward to."

“I think you just ride the wave of the bad times knowing that eventually you will get to a good place.”

Denise announced that she had split from Eddie in January of this year.

Eddie and Denise appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox together. Picture: Channel 4

Taking to Instagram, she wrote: "Over the past couple of months, there has been much speculation regarding my relationship with Eddie.

"It saddens me to confirm that we are no longer a couple. I had to make the difficult decision not to continue in our relationship. I will always treasure the good times we spent together, and the memories made.

"We ask that you please respect our privacy at this time, especially for our children."