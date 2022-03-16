Denise Van Outen says 'I don't like to be taken advantage of' following Eddie Boxshall split

16 March 2022, 11:24

Denise Van Outen has opened up about her relationships in a new interview
Denise Van Outen has opened up about her relationships in a new interview. Picture: Instagram/Denise Van Outen

Denise Van Outen has spoken out following her split from Eddie Boxshall.

Denise Van Outen has spoken candidly about her relationships in a new interview following her split from Eddie Boxshall.

The couple, who appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox together, broke up in January after a seven year relationship.

Denise took a break from public life and social media following the split, but has now opened up about previous relationships in a new interview with the BBC.

She said: "The one thing I’m really proud of myself for is I do know when to walk away and I don’t like to be taken advantage of.

Denise and Eddie split in January
Denise and Eddie split in January. Picture: Alamy

"Sometimes it’s been to the detriment of my own career or in my own relationships, but I just feel like it’s really important as a woman to have self-worth and self-respect."

She added: “I’ve always tried to maintain that in anything that I do in life, generally. More so as a mother because I feel like I’m a role model and I have to set an example.

"The bad times are always followed by good times and that’s what I always look forward to."

“I think you just ride the wave of the bad times knowing that eventually you will get to a good place.”

Denise announced that she had split from Eddie in January of this year.

Eddie and Denise appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox together
Eddie and Denise appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox together. Picture: Channel 4

Taking to Instagram, she wrote: "Over the past couple of months, there has been much speculation regarding my relationship with Eddie.

"It saddens me to confirm that we are no longer a couple. I had to make the difficult decision not to continue in our relationship. I will always treasure the good times we spent together, and the memories made.

"We ask that you please respect our privacy at this time, especially for our children."

