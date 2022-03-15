This Morning sign two new replacements for Holly Willoughby after she tests positive for Covid

Holly Willoughby has sadly had to pull out of presenting duties after testing positive for Covid.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

This Morning have lined up two new replacements for Holly Willoughby following the news that she had caught coronavirus.

The presenter was replaced by Josie Gibson for Monday's show after being forced to miss the Dancing On Ice semi-final on Sunday night.

She tested positive for Covid just hours before she was due to appear live on the skating programme.

Josie Gibson took the reins at the start of the week. Picture: Shutterstock

As reported by The Sun, ITV have now signed up Alison Hammond and Rochelle Humes to stand-in for Holly until she has recovered.

A source said: "Holly will be missed this week but Rochelle, Alison and Josie are more than capable of stepping in and holding the fort until Holly's back."

Holly has tested positive for Covid. Picture: Shutterstock

Phillip Schofield was forced to present Dancing On Ice on his own after Holly had to pull out.

Sharing a photo of the two of them on Instagram, he wrote: "Gutted that my mate won't be with me on Dancing on Ice tonight."

Alison Hammond will reportedly stand-in to replace Holly. Picture: Shutterstock

It has been claimed that Rochelle will also present in Holly's place. Picture: Shutterstock

In a statement on her absence, Dancing On Ice shared their hopes that Holly will be able to return for the final.

They said: "Unfortunately, Holly Willoughby is unable to host tonight's show after testing positive for Covid-19. We look forward to Holly returning for the Dancing on Ice Live Final."