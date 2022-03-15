This Morning sign two new replacements for Holly Willoughby after she tests positive for Covid

15 March 2022, 11:22 | Updated: 15 March 2022, 12:02

Holly Willoughby has sadly had to pull out of presenting duties after testing positive for Covid.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

This Morning have lined up two new replacements for Holly Willoughby following the news that she had caught coronavirus.

The presenter was replaced by Josie Gibson for Monday's show after being forced to miss the Dancing On Ice semi-final on Sunday night.

She tested positive for Covid just hours before she was due to appear live on the skating programme.

Josie Gibson took the reins at the start of the week
Josie Gibson took the reins at the start of the week. Picture: Shutterstock

As reported by The Sun, ITV have now signed up Alison Hammond and Rochelle Humes to stand-in for Holly until she has recovered.

A source said: "Holly will be missed this week but Rochelle, Alison and Josie are more than capable of stepping in and holding the fort until Holly's back."

Holly has tested positive for Covid
Holly has tested positive for Covid. Picture: Shutterstock

Phillip Schofield was forced to present Dancing On Ice on his own after Holly had to pull out.

Sharing a photo of the two of them on Instagram, he wrote: "Gutted that my mate won't be with me on Dancing on Ice tonight."

Alison Hammond will reportedly stand-in to replace Holly
Alison Hammond will reportedly stand-in to replace Holly. Picture: Shutterstock
Rochelle will also present in Holly's place
It has been claimed that Rochelle will also present in Holly's place. Picture: Shutterstock

In a statement on her absence, Dancing On Ice shared their hopes that Holly will be able to return for the final.

They said: "Unfortunately, Holly Willoughby is unable to host tonight's show after testing positive for Covid-19. We look forward to Holly returning for the Dancing on Ice Live Final."

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Loose Women is not on this week

Why is Loose Women not on today?

Mike Soutar joined The Apprentice in 2011

The Apprentice: What is Mike Soutar's net worth and how did he make his money?
Nadia Sawalha appeared in EastEnders

When was Nadia Sawalha in EastEnders and who did she play?

Jackson Lonie has defended Olivia Frazer

Married at First Sight Australia's Jackson Lonie defends Olivia Frazer after backlash
The Holding is running for four episodes

Holding episode guide: How many episodes are there of Graham Norton's drama?

Trending on Heart

The man has asked the internet for advice (stock images)

'I'm paying £30k for my sister's wedding - now my step-sister wants money for hers'

Lifestyle

A list of sweet Mother's Day messages to include in your card

15 thoughtful quotes and messages to write in a Mother's Day card

Lifestyle

Holding was filmed across Ireland

Where was ITV's Holding filmed and is Duneen a real village? Locations across Ireland revealed
The Mrs Doubtfire child stars reunited at an event in the US

Mrs Doubtfire child actors reunite 30 years on from the iconic film
See the full cast of ITV's Holding

Holding cast: Who is in Graham Norton's new drama and where do you recognise them from?
Ian Beale could be returning to EastEnders

EastEnders’ Adam Woodyatt 'in talks' to return as Ian Beale in £300,000 deal
What do you see?

Cat optical illusion could reveal if you're a pessimist or optimist

Lifestyle

There could be a shortage of Easter food

Britain could be hit by Easter egg and hot cross bun shortages this year

Lifestyle

Who is the grey man? We investigate

Peaky Blinders fan theories on who they 'grey man' could be

Holly Willoughby is not on This Morning today

Why is Holly Willoughby not on This Morning today?

This Morning

Celebrate Mother's Day on Heart

Share your Mother’s Day Message on Heart

Lifestyle

Bridgerton season two is just around the corner

Bridgerton season two trailer teases love triangle for Anthony
Laya has been named the UK's naughtiest pet

Laya the one-year-old puppy named UK's naughtiest pet

Lifestyle

McTerrier lost his mask after his performance

The Masked Singer chaos as contestant's mask falls off mid-song
Phillip Schofield updated This Morning viewers on the situation

Phillip Schofield breaks silence on ITV studio evacuation which took This Morning off-air

Celebrities