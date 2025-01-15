Linda Nolan dies aged 65 following 20-year cancer battle

15 January 2025, 12:48 | Updated: 15 January 2025, 12:51

Linda Nolan has died
Linda Nolan has died. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Linda Nolan, the Irish-born singer and actress who rose to fame as a member of the beloved family group The Nolans, has died after a courageous battle with cancer, aged 65.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Linda Nolan has died at the age of 65-years-old with her sisters by her side.

Dermot McNamara, Linda's agent, said in a statement: "It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Linda Nolan, the celebrated Irish pop legend, television personality, Guinness World Record holding West End star, Sunday Times bestselling author and Daily Mirror columnist."

"She passed at around 10:20am at Blackpool Victoria Hospital on the MCEW Ward. The family said the hospital couldn't do enough, they were tireless."

The statement continued: "She passed peacefully, with her loving siblings by her bedside, ensuring she was embraced with love and comfort during her final moments. Linda's legacy extends beyond her incredible achievements in music and entertainment. She was a beacon of hope and resilience, sharing her journey to raise awareness and inspire others. Rest in peace, Linda. You will be deeply missed, but never forgotten."

Born Linda Teresa Nolan on February 23rd, 1959, in Dublin, she was one of eight siblings in a musical family that would later become one of Britain's most successful entertainment dynasties.

The family moved to Blackpool when Linda was three, and it was there that the foundations were laid for what would become The Nolans.

Linda joined her sisters' singing group in 1974, and they quickly became a sensation, particularly in Japan where they achieved almost Beatles-like status. The group's signature hit, 'I'm in the Mood for Dancing', showcased Linda's strong vocals and reached number three in the UK charts in 1979. The Nolans would go on to sell over 30 million records worldwide.

The Nolans in 1981
The Nolans in 1981. Picture: Getty

Beyond her musical success, Linda established herself as a versatile performer. She appeared in numerous pantomimes and theatrical productions, including a notable stint as Mrs Johnstone in Blood Brothers in the West End.

Linda's life was marked by both triumph and tragedy. She lost her husband Brian Hudson to skin cancer in 2007 after 26 years of marriage. In 2005, she was first diagnosed with breast cancer, beginning a long and intermittent battle with the disease that she faced with remarkable candour and resilience. The cancer returned in 2017 in her hip, and in 2020 she revealed it had spread to her liver.

Throughout her health struggles, Linda remained a dedicated advocate for cancer awareness and research. She spoke openly about her experiences, helping to destigmatise discussions around cancer and mental health. Her 2017 autobiography From My Heart offered an unflinching look at her journey.

Linda Nolan with husband Brian Hudson in 1981
Linda Nolan with husband Brian Hudson in 1981. Picture: Getty

Linda was known for her sharp wit and ability to find humour even in life's darkest moments. She appeared on various television shows including Celebrity Big Brother in 2014.

In her later years, Linda continued to perform with her sisters when her health allowed. She was particularly close to her sister Anne, with whom she shared both the experience of cancer treatment and a determination to live life to the fullest despite their diagnoses.

Linda is survived by her sisters Anne, Denise, Maureen, and Coleen. She was predeceased by her sister Bernie in 2013.

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Tommy Fury has revealed why he and Molly-Mae Hague split

Tommy Fury reveals alcohol addiction is reason for Molly-Mae Hague split

Andrew Le Page and Tasha Ghouri have reportedly split

Why did Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page split? The real reason behind their shock break-up revealed
Georgia Harrison and Casey O'Gorman share a romantic past

What happened between Casey O'Gorman and Georgia Harrison? Their Love Island All Stars romance explained

Love Island All Stars 2025

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti split after leaving Love Island

What happened between Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti? Their dramatic break-up explained

Love Island All Stars 2025

What is Beyoncé's announcement?

What is Beyoncé's announcement? Fan theories from Cowboy Carter tour to new visuals and ACT III
Linda may have revealed her identity to the Faithfuls

Traitors fans fear Linda has given away her identity after noticing huge mistake

The Traitors

Marcel Somerville is currently in the process of divorcing his wife

Love Island defends casting Marcel Somerville despite him still being married

Love Island All Stars 2025

Scott Thomas and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu appear to already know each other

What happened between Scott Thomas and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu? Their secret romance revealed

Love Island All Stars 2025

What really happened between Gabby Allen and Marcel Somerville?

What happened between Gabby and Marcel? Love Island cheating scandal and split explained

Love Island All Stars 2025

What really happened between Luca and Gemma after they left Love Island?

What happened between Luca and Gemma? Love Island couple's split explained

Love Island All Stars 2025

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Fans are hoping My Mum Your Dad will be back for a second series

My Mum Your Dad cancelled after two series – due to lack of men

Mel Schilling was diagnosed with colon cancer last year, and has since been documenting her journey through surgery, chemotherapy and recovery

Mel Schilling cancer journey: Inside MAFS expert's health battle

Celebrities

Toad in the Hole is hoping to win The Masked Singer

Who is Toad in the Hole on the Masked Singer? All the clues and guesses so far

The Masked Singer

Who has left The Masked Singer? All the celebrities unmasked so far

The Masked Singer 2025 celebrities unmasked so far

The Masked Singer

Jesy Nelson announces she is pregnant

Ex-Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson announces she is pregnant with twins

The Traitors full episode schedule revealed

When and what time is The Traitors on tonight? Full episode schedule explained

The Traitors

Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson haven't always got along

Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel's feud: Why the Fast and Furious stars fell out explained

Richard Hammond has announced his split from wife Mindy Hammond

Richard Hammond announces split from wife Mindy after 28 years together

Who is related on The Traitors?

Who are related on The Traitors? All the fan theories explained

The Traitors

Richard and Mindy Hammond have announced their split

Richard Hammond wife: Who is Mindy Hammond and how many children do they have?

Casey O'Gorman is taking part in Love Island All Stars 2025

Casey O'Gorman facts: Age, ex-girlfriends, Instagram and Love Island history explained

Olivia Hawkins is entering the Love Island villa once more as an All Star for 2025

Olivia Hawkins facts: Love Island star's age, ex-boyfriends, season and career revealed

Ronnie Vint is taking part in Love Island All Stars 2025

Ronnie Vint facts: Age, ex-girlfriends, Instagram and Love Island history explained

Elma Pazar is taking part in Love Island All Stars

Elma Pazar facts: Age, ex-boyfriends, Instagram, TOWIE and Love Island history explained

Gabby Allen will appear on Love Island All Stars 2025

Gabby Allen facts: Age, ex-boyfriends, Instagram and Love Island history explained

Curtis Pritchard is taking part in Love Island All Stars 2025

Curtis Pritchard facts: Age, ex-girlfriends, Instagram and Love Island history explained