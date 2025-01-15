Linda Nolan dies aged 65 following 20-year cancer battle

Linda Nolan has died. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Linda Nolan, the Irish-born singer and actress who rose to fame as a member of the beloved family group The Nolans, has died after a courageous battle with cancer, aged 65.

Linda Nolan has died at the age of 65-years-old with her sisters by her side.

Dermot McNamara, Linda's agent, said in a statement: "It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Linda Nolan, the celebrated Irish pop legend, television personality, Guinness World Record holding West End star, Sunday Times bestselling author and Daily Mirror columnist."

"She passed at around 10:20am at Blackpool Victoria Hospital on the MCEW Ward. The family said the hospital couldn't do enough, they were tireless."

The statement continued: "She passed peacefully, with her loving siblings by her bedside, ensuring she was embraced with love and comfort during her final moments. Linda's legacy extends beyond her incredible achievements in music and entertainment. She was a beacon of hope and resilience, sharing her journey to raise awareness and inspire others. Rest in peace, Linda. You will be deeply missed, but never forgotten."

Born Linda Teresa Nolan on February 23rd, 1959, in Dublin, she was one of eight siblings in a musical family that would later become one of Britain's most successful entertainment dynasties.

The family moved to Blackpool when Linda was three, and it was there that the foundations were laid for what would become The Nolans.

Linda joined her sisters' singing group in 1974, and they quickly became a sensation, particularly in Japan where they achieved almost Beatles-like status. The group's signature hit, 'I'm in the Mood for Dancing', showcased Linda's strong vocals and reached number three in the UK charts in 1979. The Nolans would go on to sell over 30 million records worldwide.

The Nolans in 1981. Picture: Getty

Beyond her musical success, Linda established herself as a versatile performer. She appeared in numerous pantomimes and theatrical productions, including a notable stint as Mrs Johnstone in Blood Brothers in the West End.

Linda's life was marked by both triumph and tragedy. She lost her husband Brian Hudson to skin cancer in 2007 after 26 years of marriage. In 2005, she was first diagnosed with breast cancer, beginning a long and intermittent battle with the disease that she faced with remarkable candour and resilience. The cancer returned in 2017 in her hip, and in 2020 she revealed it had spread to her liver.

Throughout her health struggles, Linda remained a dedicated advocate for cancer awareness and research. She spoke openly about her experiences, helping to destigmatise discussions around cancer and mental health. Her 2017 autobiography From My Heart offered an unflinching look at her journey.

Linda Nolan with husband Brian Hudson in 1981. Picture: Getty

Linda was known for her sharp wit and ability to find humour even in life's darkest moments. She appeared on various television shows including Celebrity Big Brother in 2014.

In her later years, Linda continued to perform with her sisters when her health allowed. She was particularly close to her sister Anne, with whom she shared both the experience of cancer treatment and a determination to live life to the fullest despite their diagnoses.

Linda is survived by her sisters Anne, Denise, Maureen, and Coleen. She was predeceased by her sister Bernie in 2013.