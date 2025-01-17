Who are Molly-Mae's mum and dad? Her family life with sister Zoe revealed

Molly-Mae's family feature on her Behind It All documentary. Picture: Instagram/Molly-Mae Hague/Getty

By Hope Wilson

Who is Molly-Mae's mum and dad? Here is everything you need to know about her paretns Debbie Gordon and Stephen Hague.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

With the launch of her documentary Behind It All on Amazon Prime, fans are keen to learn more about Molly-Mae's mum Debbie Gordon and dad Stephen Hague.

After growing up in Hitchin with her parents and sister Zoe Rae, Molly-Mae was catapulted to fame in 2019 after starring on Love Island with former fiancé Tommy Fury.

Despite striking a multi-million pound deal with Pretty Little Thing and launching her own brands Filter by Molly-Mae and Maebe, the 25-year-old has remained down to earth and still maintains a close relationship with her family.

Who is Molly-Mae's mum and dad and what have they said about their famous daughter? Here are their sweet relationships explained.

Molly-Mae is close to her family. Picture: Getty

Who is Molly-Mae's mum?

Molly-Mae's mum is Debbie Gordon, 57, is a retired police officer who often features on her daughter's social media.

During her interview on Dairy of a CEO, Molly opened up about her mum's career, stating: "Both parents were in the police, so that was interesting growing up.

"[That’s] something else that I’m really proud of actually, having two parents that are police officers because I quite liked it at school; being known as the police officers’ kid."

Molly-Mae's mum Debbie visited her daughter on Love Island. Picture: ITV

The tow have a close relationship, however they went through a tough time when Debbie split from Molly's father Stephen.

The influencer revealed during her documentary that her mother's drinking habits impacted how she feels about alcohol.

Molly candidly revealed: "I never wanted to be with someone who drank because my mum had a period of time in her life where her marriage of 25 years had ended and she turned to drink more than she should have.

"I was about 14, 15 and saw her in some states going through a vulnerable time, so I have never been around it in a positive life."

Molly-Mae has a close relationship with her mum Debbie. Pictured with sister Zoe. Picture: Instagram/Zoe Rae

Following her split from Stephen, Debbie went on to find love with Jon Rayner, with the pair tying the knot in 2021.

Fans can follow Debbie on Instagram @debgordonx where she currently boasts over 8,000 followers and often shares pictures of herself with Molly and Zoe, as well as some candid pictures with her husband Jon.

Molly-Mae was a bridesmaid for her mum Debbie's wedding. Pictured with sister Zoe. Picture: Instagram/Molly-Mae Hague

Who is Molly-Mae's dad?

Molly-Mae's father is Stephen Hague, who also used to work for the police force.

The pair share a close relationship, with Stephen often sticking up for his daughter when she faces criticism.

This was prominent during Molly-Mae's childhood, when the future Love Island star receiving harsh comments due to her strawberry birthmark in the middle of her forehead.

Speaking about how he would deal with the bullies, Stephen revealed in his daughter's book Becoming Molly-Mae: "As dad to two daughters, I felt it was unfair for a girl to have the birthmark in such a prominent location.

"I used to get into verbal fights with people who said rude things about it when they saw it and only because I was a copper did I stop myself 'chinning' a few.

"Her birthmark gave her an adorable quality. A lot of people stood up for her and protected her from cruel remarks."

Molly-Mae shares a close relationship with her father. Picture: Getty

In 2020 Molly-Mae paid tribute to her dad, writing: "'Happy Father's Day to my number one supporter. I'd be lost without you. You always have a solution to every single one of my problems. I love you."

Following his divorce from Debbie, Stephen went on to wed Carla, with the pair celebrating their six year wedding anniversary in August 2024.