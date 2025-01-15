Tommy Fury reveals alcohol addiction is reason for Molly-Mae Hague split

15 January 2025, 13:25

Tommy Fury has revealed why he and Molly-Mae Hague split
Tommy Fury has revealed why he and Molly-Mae Hague split. Picture: Instagram/Molly-Mae Hague/Tommy Fury

By Hope Wilson

Love Island favourite Tommy Fury opened up about his split from Molly-Mae Hague, revealing alcohol was a factor in their break-up.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Tommy Fury, 25, has confirmed the real reason for his split from fiancée Molly-Mae Hague, 25, revealing his alcohol addiction caused them to part ways.

During a candid interview with Men's Health, the father-of-one opened up about his experience with alcohol and how it impacted his partnership with Molly-Mae.

The boxer also discussed the various cheating rumours surrounding their split, and denied infidelity had anything to do with the breakdown of their relationship.

Tommy began: "The reason why me and Molly broke up was because I got addicted to alcohol and I couldn’t be the partner that I wanted to be anymore."

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury share daughter Bambi together
Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury share daughter Bambi together. Picture: Instagram/Molly-Mae Hague

He continued: "It kills me to say it, [but] it’s true, I couldn’t. I loved a pint of beer, loved a drink, and it is what it is. People go through different things in life and we all have our crosses to bear. I’ve got mine to bear.

"I'm 25-years-old, you know I went through a lot. My break-up was in front of the whole world."

The At Home With The Furys star went on to add: "Cheating was never a thing.

"You can ask Molly this yourself. It was the drink, and the drink is not a good thing. You need to get a grip of it.

"If you're in the same spot as me, where you just think that it's going to cure all your problems, it doesn’t. You wake up even worse and you want to drink more to try and feel happy again. That's the cycle of it."

Tommy Fury revealed alcohol played a part in his split from Molly-Maw Hague
Tommy Fury revealed alcohol played a part in his split from Molly-Maw Hague. Picture: Instagram/Molly-Mae Hague

Speaking about his alcohol addiction, Tommy revealed his drinking began after he was forced to recover from surgery in 2023.

The Love Island runner-up said: "I'm not talking about I used to get up in the morning and start drinking like, but sort of like during the day and stuff, and because I didn't have to get up I thought, 'Oh, do you know what, why am I not going to have a drink?'"

Tommy then went on to reveal that he has "got himself out of it now" and has a "completely different mindset."

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague got engaged in 2023
Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague got engaged in 2023. Picture: Instagram/Molly-Mae Hague

This raw interview comes amid rumours Molly-Mae and Tommy may be back together, after the two were spotted kissing at New Year's Eve party.

A source told The Sun at the time: "Things are still delicate but they’ve had some long, difficult conversations over the past few weeks and, finally, are in a great place.

“Molly-Mae decided to invite Tommy fairly last minute. It was all very low-key. The pair were very flirty all night and it’s clear their physical attraction remains strong.

"They were all over each other as the compère counted down to midnight — it was very cute to see."

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury were a fan favourite couple
Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury were a fan favourite couple. Picture: Instagram/Molly-Mae Hague

Despite this cosy scene, the insider revealed that the pair were taking things slow, stating: "Molly-Mae isn’t ready to launch into something officially yet.

"She has been very hurt in the past six months, and understandably feels pretty burned."

Fans are hoping Molly-Mae will give all the details on her relationship with Tommy in her brand new documentary, Behind It All.

Watch the trailer for Molly Mae: Behind It All here:

Molly-Mae addresses Tommy Fury split in new ‘Behind It All’ documentary trailer

It was reported that the crew began filming once again after Molly-Mae and Tommy's New Year's kiss was leaked, with the Maebe founder confirming she had filmed extra scenes.

In a recent vlog, Molly-Mae said: "The documentary is six episodes, and the first three drop on the 17th of this month with Amazon Prime. And then we’re currently in the process of filming the secondary lot of three which will drop a couple of months later. So yeah, still filming."

She went on to add: "I had a nice break, I actually filmed for the first time again - was it last night or the night before? When a little bit of a - not a crisis broke out, but, you know, another day in the office.

"It’s very light with the filming, it’s very reactive and real-time, and if cameras need to come around at 10 o’clock at night to film some realness, then that’s what we’ve got to do!"

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Linda Nolan has died

Linda Nolan dies aged 65 following 20-year cancer battle

Andrew Le Page and Tasha Ghouri have reportedly split

Why did Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page split? The real reason behind their shock break-up revealed
Georgia Harrison and Casey O'Gorman share a romantic past

What happened between Casey O'Gorman and Georgia Harrison? Their Love Island All Stars romance explained

Love Island All Stars 2025

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti split after leaving Love Island

What happened between Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti? Their dramatic break-up explained

Love Island All Stars 2025

What is Beyoncé's announcement?

What is Beyoncé's announcement? Fan theories from Cowboy Carter tour to new visuals and ACT III
Linda may have revealed her identity to the Faithfuls

Traitors fans fear Linda has given away her identity after noticing huge mistake

The Traitors

Marcel Somerville is currently in the process of divorcing his wife

Love Island defends casting Marcel Somerville despite him still being married

Love Island All Stars 2025

Scott Thomas and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu appear to already know each other

What happened between Scott Thomas and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu? Their secret romance revealed

Love Island All Stars 2025

What really happened between Gabby Allen and Marcel Somerville?

What happened between Gabby and Marcel? Love Island cheating scandal and split explained

Love Island All Stars 2025

What really happened between Luca and Gemma after they left Love Island?

What happened between Luca and Gemma? Love Island couple's split explained

Love Island All Stars 2025

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Fans are hoping My Mum Your Dad will be back for a second series

My Mum Your Dad cancelled after two series – due to lack of men

Mel Schilling was diagnosed with colon cancer last year, and has since been documenting her journey through surgery, chemotherapy and recovery

Mel Schilling cancer journey: Inside MAFS expert's health battle

Celebrities

Toad in the Hole is hoping to win The Masked Singer

Who is Toad in the Hole on the Masked Singer? All the clues and guesses so far

The Masked Singer

Who has left The Masked Singer? All the celebrities unmasked so far

The Masked Singer 2025 celebrities unmasked so far

The Masked Singer

Jesy Nelson announces she is pregnant

Ex-Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson announces she is pregnant with twins

The Traitors full episode schedule revealed

When and what time is The Traitors on tonight? Full episode schedule explained

The Traitors

Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson haven't always got along

Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel's feud: Why the Fast and Furious stars fell out explained

Richard Hammond has announced his split from wife Mindy Hammond

Richard Hammond announces split from wife Mindy after 28 years together

Who is related on The Traitors?

Who are related on The Traitors? All the fan theories explained

The Traitors

Richard and Mindy Hammond have announced their split

Richard Hammond wife: Who is Mindy Hammond and how many children do they have?

Casey O'Gorman is taking part in Love Island All Stars 2025

Casey O'Gorman facts: Age, ex-girlfriends, Instagram and Love Island history explained

Olivia Hawkins is entering the Love Island villa once more as an All Star for 2025

Olivia Hawkins facts: Love Island star's age, ex-boyfriends, season and career revealed

Ronnie Vint is taking part in Love Island All Stars 2025

Ronnie Vint facts: Age, ex-girlfriends, Instagram and Love Island history explained

Elma Pazar is taking part in Love Island All Stars

Elma Pazar facts: Age, ex-boyfriends, Instagram, TOWIE and Love Island history explained

Gabby Allen will appear on Love Island All Stars 2025

Gabby Allen facts: Age, ex-boyfriends, Instagram and Love Island history explained

Curtis Pritchard is taking part in Love Island All Stars 2025

Curtis Pritchard facts: Age, ex-girlfriends, Instagram and Love Island history explained