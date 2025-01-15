Tommy Fury reveals alcohol addiction is reason for Molly-Mae Hague split

Tommy Fury has revealed why he and Molly-Mae Hague split. Picture: Instagram/Molly-Mae Hague/Tommy Fury

By Hope Wilson

Love Island favourite Tommy Fury opened up about his split from Molly-Mae Hague, revealing alcohol was a factor in their break-up.

Tommy Fury, 25, has confirmed the real reason for his split from fiancée Molly-Mae Hague, 25, revealing his alcohol addiction caused them to part ways.

During a candid interview with Men's Health, the father-of-one opened up about his experience with alcohol and how it impacted his partnership with Molly-Mae.

The boxer also discussed the various cheating rumours surrounding their split, and denied infidelity had anything to do with the breakdown of their relationship.

Tommy began: "The reason why me and Molly broke up was because I got addicted to alcohol and I couldn’t be the partner that I wanted to be anymore."

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury share daughter Bambi together. Picture: Instagram/Molly-Mae Hague

He continued: "It kills me to say it, [but] it’s true, I couldn’t. I loved a pint of beer, loved a drink, and it is what it is. People go through different things in life and we all have our crosses to bear. I’ve got mine to bear.

"I'm 25-years-old, you know I went through a lot. My break-up was in front of the whole world."

The At Home With The Furys star went on to add: "Cheating was never a thing.

"You can ask Molly this yourself. It was the drink, and the drink is not a good thing. You need to get a grip of it.

"If you're in the same spot as me, where you just think that it's going to cure all your problems, it doesn’t. You wake up even worse and you want to drink more to try and feel happy again. That's the cycle of it."

Tommy Fury revealed alcohol played a part in his split from Molly-Maw Hague. Picture: Instagram/Molly-Mae Hague

Speaking about his alcohol addiction, Tommy revealed his drinking began after he was forced to recover from surgery in 2023.

The Love Island runner-up said: "I'm not talking about I used to get up in the morning and start drinking like, but sort of like during the day and stuff, and because I didn't have to get up I thought, 'Oh, do you know what, why am I not going to have a drink?'"

Tommy then went on to reveal that he has "got himself out of it now" and has a "completely different mindset."

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague got engaged in 2023. Picture: Instagram/Molly-Mae Hague

This raw interview comes amid rumours Molly-Mae and Tommy may be back together, after the two were spotted kissing at New Year's Eve party.

A source told The Sun at the time: "Things are still delicate but they’ve had some long, difficult conversations over the past few weeks and, finally, are in a great place.

“Molly-Mae decided to invite Tommy fairly last minute. It was all very low-key. The pair were very flirty all night and it’s clear their physical attraction remains strong.

"They were all over each other as the compère counted down to midnight — it was very cute to see."

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury were a fan favourite couple. Picture: Instagram/Molly-Mae Hague

Despite this cosy scene, the insider revealed that the pair were taking things slow, stating: "Molly-Mae isn’t ready to launch into something officially yet.

"She has been very hurt in the past six months, and understandably feels pretty burned."

Fans are hoping Molly-Mae will give all the details on her relationship with Tommy in her brand new documentary, Behind It All.

Watch the trailer for Molly Mae: Behind It All here:

Molly-Mae addresses Tommy Fury split in new ‘Behind It All’ documentary trailer

It was reported that the crew began filming once again after Molly-Mae and Tommy's New Year's kiss was leaked, with the Maebe founder confirming she had filmed extra scenes.

In a recent vlog, Molly-Mae said: "The documentary is six episodes, and the first three drop on the 17th of this month with Amazon Prime. And then we’re currently in the process of filming the secondary lot of three which will drop a couple of months later. So yeah, still filming."

She went on to add: "I had a nice break, I actually filmed for the first time again - was it last night or the night before? When a little bit of a - not a crisis broke out, but, you know, another day in the office.

"It’s very light with the filming, it’s very reactive and real-time, and if cameras need to come around at 10 o’clock at night to film some realness, then that’s what we’ve got to do!"