Tommy Fury reveals he’ll love Molly-Mae Hague 'until he dies' in emotional confession

Tommy Fury has spoken out about Molly-Mae Hague. Picture: Instagram/Molly-Mae Hague/Heart

By Hope Wilson

Boxer Tommy Fury has opened up about his relationship with Molly-Mae Hague and daughter Bambi after their dramatic split earlier this year.

Tommy Fury, 25, has revealed he will love ex-fiancé Molly-Mae Hague, 25, 'until the day he dies' amid their split after five years together.

In a new interview with Heart Breakfast, the Love Island star was promoting his new book 'Lightning Can Strike Twice: My Life as a Fury', in which he includes a chapter detailing his break-up from the Maebe founder.

Following weeks of rumours surrounding why he and Molly-Mae parted ways, the boxer was asked if he'd like to say anything about their very public separation.

Whilst keeping coy regarding their current relationship status, Tommy explained how the former lovebirds were coping following their dramatic split.

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague got engaged in 2023. Picture: Instagram/Molly-Mae Hague

The TV star stated: "At the end of the day everything’s been out there publicly, but one thing I do want to say is, you know, they’re my family, it’s my daughter and Molly’s the girl that gave me Bambi, the best thing in my life, and will forever be the best thing in my life.

"I love them both until the day I die and we’re just going to handle everything in private because everything’s been out there for the public to see. But I think the next steps are definitely going to be in private."

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury were a fan-favourite couple. Picture: Instagram/Molly-Mae Hague

Molly-Mae and Tommy shocked fans when they announced their split earlier this year, with the Filter By Molly-Mae owner taking to Instagram to share an emotional message.

The influencer stated: "Never in a million years did I think I’d ever have to write this. After five years of being together I never imagined our story would end, especially not this way.

"I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy’s relationship has come to an end.

"I will forever be grateful for the most important thing to me now and always, my beautiful daughter. Without us there would be no her, she will always be my priority.

"I want to thank you all for the love you have shown us over the last five years. You have all been a part of our journey and I feel it’s right to share this with you all.

"Whilst I attempt to navigate the coming days and weeks please kindly respect my privacy over this difficult time, I’ll be back when it feels right."

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury share daughter Bambi together. Picture: Instagram/Molly-Mae Hague

Tommy posted a similar statement, writing: "I am heartbroken to share that Molly and I have decided to end our relationship.

"The past five years have led to us having our beautiful baby girl, Bambi and I will be forever thankful to Molly for making me a dad. Bambi is our priority.

"Please respect our privacy, and our families' privacy, as we navigate our way through this difficult time."

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury's daughter Bambi was born in 2023. Picture: Instagram/Molly-Mae Hague

Whilst it isn't clear why the pair parted ways, there have been rumours swirling surrounding Tommy's infidelity.

However the At Home With The Furys star has denied these accusations, with his spokesperson stating: "Tommy is horrified by the false allegations of cheating being circulated by the media and he's consulting his lawyers."