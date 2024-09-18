Tommy Fury reveals he will discuss Molly-Mae Hague split and cheating accusations in new book

18 September 2024, 12:45

Tommy Fury is set to write a book about his life with Molly-Mae Hague
Tommy Fury is set to write a book about his life with Molly-Mae Hague. Picture: Instagram/Tommy Fury/Molly-Mae Hague

By Hope Wilson

Tommy Fury is going to open up about his dramatic break-up from Molly-Mae Hague in his autobiography.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Tommy Fury is set to address his split from fiancé Molly-Mae Hague in a tell-all book due to be released later this year.

The father-of-one took to his Instagram to answer fans questions regarding his break-up from his fellow Love Island cast member, Molly-Mae.

Whilst the Maebe founder has already broken her silence regarding their shock split by revealing she will 'always love' her former beau, Tommy has kept a relatively low profile since the news was announced.

However he has now revealed that his debut book 'Lightning Can Strike Twice: My Life as a Fury' will feature an extra chapter which will detail his and Molly's break-up.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury were a fan-favourite couple
Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury were a fan-favourite couple. Picture: Instagram/Molly-Mae Hague

The boxer stated: "Hey guys, hope you're all doing okay. As you all know, the past month for me hasn't been easy but I've been having a lot of questions regarding my book Lightning Can Strike Twice.

"I just want to come on here and confirm that the book is still coming out next month and it's still available to preorder."

He added: "I've also tried to keep it as current as I can for you guys. I've wrote an extra chapter, obviously discussing what's been going on this past month. So yeah, just wanted to say that the book is still going ahead."

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague got engaged in 2023
Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague got engaged in 2023. Picture: Instagram/Molly-Mae Hague

The At Home With The Furys star announced he would be releasing a book earlier this year, posting: "Find out what my life is like juggling many identities: a professional boxer, TV star, mental health advocate, fiancé and father. Coming this October but available to preorder now."

This was announced prior to his split from the Filter By Molly-Mae founder, meaning that details of their break-up will need to be added to his autobiography.

Watch Tommy Fury discuss his split from Molly-Mae Hague here:

Tommy Fury addresses split from Molly-Mae Hague

Fans were stunned last month when Molly-Mae took to Instagram to announce she had parted ways with Tommy.

The reality TV favourite wrote: "Never in a million years did I think I’d ever have to write this. After five years of being together I never imagined our story would end, especially not this way.

"I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy’s relationship has come to an end.

"I will forever be grateful for the most important thing to me now and always, my beautiful daughter. Without us there would be no her, she will always be my priority.

"I want to thank you all for the love you have shown us over the last five years. You have all been a part of our journey and I feel it’s right to share this with you all.

"Whilst I attempt to navigate the coming days and weeks please kindly respect my privacy over this difficult time, I’ll be back when it feels right."

Molly-Mae Hague announced their split on Wednesday the 14th of August
Molly-Mae Hague announced their split on Wednesday the 14th of August. Picture: Instagram/Molly-Mae Hague

Following their break-up, Tommy faced various cheating allegations which he has vehemently denied.

Speaking out about the accusations, the sportsman penned: "These last few weeks have been heartbreaking. The false allegations about me have been horrendous, thank you to everybody who has stood by me through this."

A spokesperson for the star also told The Mirror: "Tommy is horrified by the false allegations of cheating being circulated by the media and he's consulting his lawyers."

