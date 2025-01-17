Molly-Mae breaks down in tears as she reveals exact moment she split from Tommy Fury

In her new documentary Behind It All, Molly-Mae Hague has discussed her split from Tommy Fury and revealed when she knew their relationship was over.

Molly-Mae Hague, 25, has discussed the exact moment she ended her relationship with Tommy Fury, 25, after his alcohol consumption caused a rift between the couple.

In her new documentary Behind It All, the Filter By Molly-Mae mogul broke down as she detailed her split from the father of her daughter, after things between the Love Island couple became too strained.

The Maebe founder revealed: "He wanted to have a family life but also have the life of a 25 year old boy with no responsibilities and the two don’t go hand in hand."

She continued: "He’s never had an alcohol problem, it’s just that alcohol caused problems for us. It got to a point where I wasn’t really looking forward to anything because alcohol affected it so much."

Molly-Mae Hague revealed when her relationship with Tommy Fury was over. Picture: Amazon

Molly went on to detail how Tommy's drinking at her sister Zoe's wedding pushed their relationship over the edge.

The 25-year-old stated: "I literally pleaded with Tommy, like I begged him to not drink [at the wedding], and I don't know, it's really sad. I don't know why I'm crying now. It's just so sad. It just like affected me. That's why my relationship with alcohol is so damaged."

She went on to detail why she chose to split from Tommy, saying: "I’m not breaking up with him because I don’t love him anymore, I’m breaking up with him because he hasn’t given me a single other choice.

"Even over the last year I’ve been so much more aware of things that have been going on, that I was so naive for so long and I still don’t think I know the full picture."

Despite their challenges, Molly did admit: "What’s getting me through is the hope that Tommy and I will end up back together."

This comes after Tommy confessed his alcohol consumption led to the downfall of their partnership, telling Men's Health: "The reason why me and Molly broke up was because I got addicted to alcohol and I couldn’t be the partner that I wanted to be anymore."

He continued: "It kills me to say it, [but] it’s true, I couldn’t. I loved a pint of beer, loved a drink, and it is what it is. People go through different things in life and we all have our crosses to bear. I’ve got mine to bear.

"I'm 25-years-old, you know I went through a lot. My break-up was in front of the whole world."

Molly-Mae Hague revealed Tommy Fury drank at her sister Zoe Rae's wedding. Picture: Amazon

The At Home With The Furys star continued: "Cheating was never a thing.

"You can ask Molly this yourself. It was the drink, and the drink is not a good thing. You need to get a grip of it.

"If you're in the same spot as me, where you just think that it's going to cure all your problems, it doesn’t. You wake up even worse and you want to drink more to try and feel happy again. That's the cycle of it."