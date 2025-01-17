Jamie Theakston announces he's cancer free as he returns to Heart Breakfast

17 January 2025, 08:29 | Updated: 17 January 2025, 08:31

Jamie Theakston has announced he's cancer free!
Jamie Theakston has announced he's cancer free! Picture: Heart
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Jamie Theakston was reunited with Amanda Holden as he returned to Heart Breakfast following treatment for stage one laryngeal cancer.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jamie Theakston, 54, has announced he is cancer free as he returned to Heart Breakfast with Amanda Holden and JK, sharing the exciting news that he will be returning to host the show on Monday, January 20.

The Heart Breakfast presenter was diagnosed with stage one laryngeal cancer back in September 2024 after listeners heard a change in his voice. At the time, Jamie announced the news to fans on social media, adding that JK would be taking his place while he was on vocal rest.

Now, Jamie has returned to Heart to share the amazing news that he is cancer free, thanking listeners of the show for their support as well as Amanda and JK for holding down the fort while he was away.

Appearing on Heart Breakfast on Friday, January 17, Jamie said: "It is the four-month anniversary of my cancer diagnosis. So it's been four months, and I've had enough of hospitals and operations, and it's just lovely to be back, and I've got some news for you. Because I can tell you that as of today, I'm cancer free!"

Watch the interview here:

Jamie Theakston is BACK on Heart Breakfast and cancer free! ❤️

Speaking of his diagnosis, which he expected to be a sore throat, Jamie told Amanda and JK: "When I got my diagnosis, which came as an enormous shock, by the way, I was fully intended to be told that I had a sore throat.

"And when I was told, ‘oh, it's probably cancer,’ I just didn't even know what to say. I mean, it just blew my mind."

Jamie also opened up about how tough this time has been for his family, explaining: "You know cancer, a whole family suffers. As you said, it's not just the individual, and they've been amazingly supportive."

He went on: "Everyone has been so supportive. It's been unbelievable and it's just blown me away. So, I wanted to thank everyone who sent me messages. Every single person I've ever met or known has been in touch. People I've forgotten all about have been in touch. So that has just been amazing."

Jamie will return to host Heart Breakfast alongside Amanda Holden on Monday, where he said he'll be sharing all his thank-yous for friends, family and listeners. However, he had something special to share with JK, who has been filling in for Jamie during his treatment and recovery.

"There's one person who won't be in on Monday, and that is this man here," he said: "And J [JK], you've done such an amazing job. You came in at the last minute, and I know what an upheaval it is. You've got a young family, and literally, were told, ‘oh, you've got to come in tomorrow,’ and then from then on, you didn't know how long you were going to do it for. So, you know, one month, then two months, and then it was three months. And you've done such a fantastic job."

JK told Jamie in response: "Thank you very much thank you very very much. I’m just I'm so happy that you're sat in that chair. I'm happy that you are cancer free. I'm happy that the gangs back together. It is so blooming good to see you, Jamie Theakston."

