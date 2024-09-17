Amanda Holden sends emotional message to Jamie Theakston following cancer diagnosis

17 September 2024, 09:09

Amanda Holden has sent a message of support to Jamie Theakston following his cancer diagnosis
Amanda Holden has sent a message of support to Jamie Theakston following his cancer diagnosis. Picture: Heart/Instagram/Amanda Holden

By Hope Wilson

Amanda Holden has paid tribute to her Heart Breakfast co-star Jamie Theakston following his cancer diagnosis.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Amanda Holden has sent a message of support to her Heart Breakfast co-star Jamie Theakston after he revealed his cancer diagnosis.

Earlier today (September 17th), Jamie disclosed that he had been diagnosed with stage 1 Laryngeal cancer after doctors conducted a biopsy on a lesion on his vocal cords.

Speaking on Heart Breakfast this morning, Amanda and JK paid tribute to Jamie and opened up about his recent announcement.

Amanda began: "You know that we share everything with you on this show, the ups and the downs, so it feels only right that we get you completely up to speed with what’s going on."

Jamie Theakston, Amanda Holden and Ashley Roberts are members of the Heart team
Jamie Theakston, Amanda Holden and Ashley Roberts are members of the Heart team. Picture: Alamy

The BGT judge continued: "As you might have seen on Jamie’s socials, he recently had an operation to remove a lesion from his vocal cords. Well, we wanted to let you know that this biopsy has actually been identified as stage 1 Laryngeal cancer.

"Now even though it’s been identified as cancer, it is not all bad news."

JK then added: "No, the prognosis is very positive and Jamie has an amazing team who are going to get this sorted. He’s going to be okay, he’s hoping to be back with us very soon.

"You know what Jamie’s like as well, Jamie has been on this show for 20 years. He’s done this show for a long time. This show is all about feel good, it’s all about having a good time. It’s making sure that you go to work, or whatever you’re doing in the morning, going there with a smile and he does not want that to change."

Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden are the presenters of Heart Breakfast
Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden are the presenters of Heart Breakfast. Picture: Getty

Amanda then stated: "No, he has told us that we’ve got to hold the fort. I mean he can’t actually speak at the moment, he’s text us. We’ve been messaging him, bless us, and he has told us that the show must go on, and absolutely that’s what we are going to do.

"We’re going to do him proud, him and Sophie and the boys they’re listening at home and I know that all of you listening as well are going to be sending your best wishes to our lovely Jamie who is going to be better and back with us very soon."

JK then joked: "I've said to him as well if he needs a voice replacement for Traffic Cops, I'm available. I'm now officially his double, his voice double, I'm up for doing anything!"

Amanda then concluded: "So we are all thinking of Jamie this morning and with his blessing the show must go on."

Watch Amanda Holden discuss Jamie Theakston's cancer diagnosis here:

A health update from Jamie Theakston ❤️

Taking to social media this morning, Jamie announced his diagnosis, writing: "As you know - I recently had an operation to remove a lesion from my vocal cords.

"The biopsy has identified this as stage 1 Laryngeal cancer. So... I have cancer... but cancer doesn’t have me!

"The prognosis is very positive and I’m hoping to be back with you in October. Until then, I've been told to give my voice a rest and leave you in the mostly capable hands of JK and Amanda. Huge thanks to them and the Global Family who have been unbelievably supportive.

"Be thankful for this day, and when I see you next, I'll have a great story to tell... Jamie x"

Earlier this month Jamie revealed he would be taking some time away from Heart Breakfast, writing on Instagram: "Sooo- a few of you listeners have noticed my voice hasn’t sounded right these past few weeks- I’ve got you to thank…

"Got it checked- Doctors found a lesion on my vocal cords which I’ve had removed this weekend- thanks for all the kind messages- should be back on my feet soon- in the meantime 🤐"

Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden share a close friendship
Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden share a close friendship. Picture: Getty

Amanda also addressed Jamie's absence on Heart Breakfast at the beginning of September, stating: "For the last year Jamie kind of coughs like an old geezer in the morning."

She continued: "Davina [McCall] who stood in for me when I was working, gave him a big cuddle and she sort of injured him slightly around the throat area. She got him in a headlock as she said goodbye, she’s very affectionate.

"But it hurt him and he had to go to the doctors about it and then thankfully because of Davina he found that he had like a little nodule on his voice box and he’s had to have it removed."

Explaining the seriousness of the issue, Amanda went on to state: "Obviously his voice is his job, so he’s at home with his feet up and his two cats, two dogs, a loving wife and two sons who are less loving than all of them!"

