Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden left in tears after surprising inspirational Heart listener Emma

16 December 2022, 11:38

Emma was surprised live on Heart Breakfast
Emma was surprised live on Heart Breakfast. Picture: Heart

Emma joined Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden in the Heart studio this week.

Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden were left in tears when Emma joined them in the studio this week.

The Heart listener came onto the show at the start of the week to give a shout out to the school who’ve supported her through a tough time.

At the beginning of the year, Emma split up with the father of her children, and then in July she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Speaking to Headmaster Mr Barnett on Facetime, Emma thanked him for all that he has done for her kids over the past few months to make things easier.

Emma was surprised on Heart Breakfast earlier this week
Emma was surprised on Heart Breakfast earlier this week. Picture: Heart

Jamie and Amanda then surprised Mr Barnett with some festive treats including a brand new coffee machine for the staff room, as well as new furniture.

As the week went on, Heart spoke to Emma’s mum Val, as well as her two daughters Iggy and Fran.

Emma then joined us live in the studio on Friday where she was surprised with a beautiful montage of her friends and family explaining how much she means to them.

With everyone in tears, the family were then given some treats including a basketball hoop in the garden, a trip to Disneyland Paris, a day at Alton Towers and even a new dishwasher.

Watch a round up of the emotional week in the player above.

Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden, 6:30am - 10am weekdays on Heart

